Latest News: PM Modi In Ahmedabad; Polling Begins For 1st Phase Of J&K DDC Elections

Here are the top stories this Saturday morning:

PM Modi To Visit Ahmedabad, Hyderabad & Pune Today; Will Review COVID Vaccine Status

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit three cities on Saturday to review the status of COVID-19 vaccine. He will visit Bharat Biotech’s facilities in Hyderabad, Zydus Cadila in Ahmedabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune. While Bharat Biotech is developing 'Covaxin', Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D is under development and Serum Institute of India has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for manufacturing of the latter's COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, officials at the Serum Institute said that they had not received his minute-to-minute schedule. "We have received a confirmation about PM Modi's visit to the Serum Institute of India on Saturday, but his minute-to-minute program is yet to be received," Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao told PTI.

[Read More]

J&K DDC Polls Phase 1 Today: All You Need To Know About 1st Election Post 370 Abrogation

Jammu and Kashmir is all set for the first election post Article 370 abrogation. The first phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections is scheduled to commence from November 28 onwards. Of the total 43 constituencies of J&K that are going to polls on Saturday, 25 are in Kashmir and 18 in the Jammu region. A total of seven lakh voters from across J&K will decide the fate of 1,427 candidates in the fray. Out of the total 1,427 candidates, 296 are contesting the DDC polls of which 124 are contesting for the 18 seats in the Jammu division and 172 for the 25 seats in Kashmir. The polling will be held from 7 am to 2 pm across the Union Territory.

[Read More]

Yediyurappa Defers Decision On OBC Status For Veerashaivas-Lingayats; To Consult Top Brass

In a sudden turn of events, the Karnataka government decided to defer the decision of recommending the Centre to grant OBC status for the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community as CM Yediyurappa informed that he will consult the central leadership before proceeding further. The Karnataka cabinet listed the matter on their agenda on Friday and convened a meeting prior to which CM Yediyurappa spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Further, Yediyurappa also told reporters that he will be heading to New Delhi to discuss the matter with Shah and other party leaders while also assuring that the cabinet expansion would happen in the next three days.

[Read More]

Read: PM Modi pays homage to 26/11 victims, says 'India has new policies to combat terrorism'

Read: Ratan Tata Recalls How People Came Together 'to Vanquish Terrorism' During 26/11 Attack

Setback For Mamata As MLA Mihir Goswami Quits TMC, Says 'I Have Been Neglected & Insulted'

Ahead of the crucial West Bengal assembly elections, all is not well in the ruling Trinamool Congress at a time when BJP is going hammers and tongs to cut into the party's vote bank. Kolkata is abuzz with names of TMC leaders who are in talks with BJP and Congress and may soon quit the party. The series might have started as on Thursday evening, party's Coochbehar Dakshin MLA Mihir Goswami quit and may join BJP soon.

This came even as TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a day earlier said that she is at the helm of affairs and she will rectify any mistake which the party might have committed in the past. Mamata had also sent senior TMC leader Rabindranath Ghosh to Goswami's residence, to persuade him, but it all went in vain. In a Facebook post, disgruntled MLA Mihir Goswami said it will be difficult for him to continue his association with the party, and that he has been "insulted and neglected."

[Read More]

'Abraham Accords To Create New Logistical Opportunities For Asian Economies': Jaishankar

[Image Credit: PTI]

India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has said that the Abraham Accords signed between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv will benefit the entire region and help boost UAE's position as a logistic hub for the Asian economies. Jaishankar, while talking to Emirates News Agency (WAM), said the US-brokered deal between Israel, UAE and Bahrain will impact the entire world and not just the region, adding it will open-up new logistic opportunities for Asian and global economies. Jaishankar also added that India, at the same time, has been "very supportive" of the Palestinian cause and asserted New Delhi's position for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine. Jaishankar said that only direct talks between Israel and Palestine can solve the issue that has been going on for the past 70 years and has created divisions across the world.

[Read More]

Read: Rahul Gandhi Flays Centre Over GDP Contraction For 2nd Successive Quarter, Advises PM Modi

Read: PM Modi Dials British PM Boris Johnson, Discusses COVID-19 Vaccine, Trade & Security