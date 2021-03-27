Latest News: PM Modi In Bangladesh; Tendulkar COVID Positive; WHO On Vaccine Distribution

PM Modi's Bangladesh Visit LIVE Updates: PM Offers Prayers At Jeshoreshwari Temple

PM Modi offers prayers at Jeshoreshwari temple at Satkhira as he begins day two of his visit to Bangladesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh to be a part of the neighbouring country's 50th Independence Day, making it his first foreign visit after COVID-19 outbreak.

Sachin Tendulkar Tests Positive For COVID-19

In the latest development, former Indian cricketer 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and is quarantined at his residence. Sachin Tendulkar broke the news of his COVID-19 test result on Twitter and informed that he was following all the protocols advised by the doctors. Further, Sachin Tendulkar revealed that the other members of his family had tested negative for COVID-19. The Master Blaster thanked healthcare professionals for supporting him.

Bhandup Mall Fire: BMC Directs Enquiry Into Accident, Wants Lapses In Compliances Probed

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has ordered a report into the fire that broke out at Dreams Mall in Bhandup on Saturday that left eleven people dead. BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal urged the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) of Disaster Management to probe into the fire that engulfed Dreams Mall and Sunrise Hospital - a COVID care centre. The BMC commissioner ordered an inquiry to be conducted in the next 15 days in consultation with the Chief Fire Officer. He also asked the Deputy Municipal Commissioner to check if the required licenses were obtained by the mall and the hospital and ordered action against them if any discrepancy was found.

Read full story here

EU's Drug Regulator Says Pfizer Covid Vaccine Can Be Stored At Regular Freezer Temperature

European Union’s drug regulators approved storage of Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine at normal freezer temperatures for a short period of time. This is based on data showing the stability at the recommended temperatures in standard pharmaceutical freezers. According to a press release by Pfizer, “The new data is a testament to the companies’ ongoing commitment to developing this vaccine further and collecting data in order to support broader and more flexible vaccine distribution and inoculation”



Read full story here

WHO Urges Countries To Donate 10 Million Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Of COVAX ‘immediately’

To ensure that each and every country starts immunising within the first 100 days of 2021, the World Health Organisation on Friday, March 26, had called for the donation of 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. WHO's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a media briefing said that though there has been a delay in the deliveries, a total of 177 countries have launched immunization campaigns. He said, “In just one month, COVAX has distributed more than 32 million vaccines to 61 countries. COVAX works”.

Read full story here

'We Have Supplied More Vaccines Globally Than Having Vaccinated Our Own People': India Tells UN

India has supplied more COVID-19 vaccines globally than vaccinated its own people, the country has told the UN General Assembly and cautioned that vaccine inequity will defeat the collective global resolve to contain the coronavirus as the disparity in the accessibility of vaccines will affect the poorest nations the most.

Read full story here

