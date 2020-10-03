Latest News: Atal Tunnel Inaugurated; Obama Extends Support To Trump; Punjab CM Slams SAD

PM Modi inaugurates Atal tunnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much-awaited Atal Tunnel in Rohtang on Saturday, October 3. The tunnel is named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and is said to be the World's longest highway tunnel, taking nearly 20 years to be functional since the time of conception in 2000 under Atal Bihari Vajpayee government with its foundation stone laying in 2002. The Atal Tunnel is crucial for India from many perspectives.

Read: Atal Tunnel Inauguration LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Raksha Mantri Inaugurate Historic Tunnel

India-Bangladesh exercise

The second edition of India-Bangladesh Bilateral Exercise Bongosagar is scheduled to begin on Saturday, October 3 in the Bay of Bengal. As per an official statement, the exercise between the two navies aims at fostering interoperability and joint operational skills with both forces conducting a wide spectrum of joint maritime exercises. The first edition of this exercise was held in 2019.

Read: India-Bangladesh Naval Forces To Hold Exercise Bongosagar In Bay Of Bengal

Punjab CM lashes out at SAD

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday lashed out at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) over Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation from the Union Cabinet. The Chief Minister said that their 'gimmicks would not help them woo farmers'. He also termed SAD's protest over the Agriculture Laws a 'complete failure' and said that it was an attempt to 'vitiate' the atmosphere of Punjab.

Read: Punjab CM Lashes Out At SAD's 'gimmicks', Mocks Protest Over Farm Laws 'failure'

India's COVID-19 tally

India's COVID-19 related deaths cross 1 lakh mark with 1,069 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. With 79,476 new cases, the tally reaches 64,73,545 including 9,44,996 active cases, 54,27,707 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,00,842 deaths, said Union Health Ministry. 25 States & Union Territories have reported a fall in the number of active cases during the last week.

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 79,476 Cases In 24 Hrs; Death Toll Crosses 1 Lakh

Anushka talks about 'male-privilege'

Female infanticide and skewed sex ratio have been issues faced by India for decades, with a preference for a male child being a norm among a section of citizens. Anushka Sharma hit out at this idea in a strong-worded note by urging all to not look at it as a ‘so-called privilege’. Hinting at the crime against women in the country, the actor hoped that the only ‘privilege’ for parents was in having the opportunity to raise a boy who treats a girl with respect.

Read: Anushka Sharma Pens Hard-hitting Note On 'privilege' Of A Male Child, Calls It 'myopic'

Obama wishes Trump speedy recovery

Amid the heat of the bitter election battle and intense campaigning which also many a time leads to use of bitter words for the opponents, former President of the United States Barrack Obama has wished his successor and incumbent President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery after they were found to be COVID-19 positive on Friday.

Michelle and I hope that the President, First Lady, and all those affected by the coronavirus around the country are getting the care they need and are on the path to a speedy recovery. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2020

Read: Obama Wishes Speedy Recovery To All COVID-19 Patients, Extends Support To Trump