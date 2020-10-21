Latest News: PM Modi Lauds Police Forces, Tejashwi Dares Nitish For Debate, COVID-19 Tally

Tejashwi challenges Nitish for an open debate

With only a week left for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections, a heated war-of-words is on between Mahagathbandhan's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav and NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar. On Wednesday, Tejashwi has said that there should be an open debate between him and CM Nitish who is seeking re-election. He opined that the culture of 'Chief Ministerial debate' should begin in Bihar and people should vote for a candidate who is energetic, has a scientific temper, is eager to give a new ray of hope, and will fulfill the aspirations of the people of the State.

PM Modi lauds police forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty and said police personnel always give their best without hesitation. In his message on Police Commemoration Day, PM Modi said from preserving law and order to solving horrendous crimes, from assistance in disaster management to fighting COVID-19, police personnel always give their best without hesitation.

India's COVID-19 tally

With 54,044 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 76,51,108. With 717 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,15,914 Total active cases are 7,40,090 after a decrease of 8448 in last 24 hrs Total cured/migrated cases are 67,95,103 with 61,775 new discharges in last 24 hrs. Unlock 5 has been extended till October 30. Total 9,72,00,379 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 20th October. Of these, 10,83,608 samples were tested on Tuesday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Pakistan clueless on who arrested Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law

Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the events involving the arrest and release of deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law and PML-N leader Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar Awan from his hotel room in Karachi. Citing the statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan's Dawn reported that Bajwa on Tuesday has directed the Karachi Corps Commander to "immediately inquire into the circumstances to determine the facts and report back as soon as possible".

Melania cancels campaign trip due to cough

Melania Trump's return to the campaign trail will have to wait. The first lady has decided against accompanying President Donald Trump to a campaign rally Tuesday in Erie, Pennsylvania, because of a lingering cough after her bout with COVID-19, said Stephanie Grisham, her chief of staff. It was to be Mrs. Trump's first public appearance since recovering from the coronavirus, as well as her first time out on the campaign trail in more than a year.

