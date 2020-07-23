Latest News: PM Modi Inaugurates Manipur Water Project; Chidambaram Mocks ED Probe

India reports over 45,000 coronavirus cases, 1,129 deaths in a day

India has reported over 45,000 new cases of coronavirus and 1,129 deaths on July 22, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to over 12,38,000 and 29,861 deaths so far. Maharashtra recorded more than 10,000 cases in a day, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally on July 22 to 3,37,607. A total of 10,576 new novel coronavirus cases were reported. At present, there are 1,36,980 active cases in the state. With 5,552 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 1,87,769. 280 deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Shiv Sena slams BJP over demands of temples' reopening

Shiv Sena has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over demands of reopening religious places amid rising cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra. Accusing BJP of following “dual policy”, it said that the Party should clarify the basis of such demands when they have cancelled Amarnath yatra for this year. Highlighting the coronavirus cases from Tirupati temple after reopening, Sena said that nobody will be declared as hindutvawadi or secular by the opening of temples and mosques.

PM Modi lays foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply Project through video conferencing on July 23. The Central government had provided funds to Manipur for freshwater household tap connections (FHTCs) to cover 1,185 habitations with 1,42,749 households under Jal Jeevan Mission. The Manipur Water Supply project, an externally funded project, was designed to provide FHTCs to remaining households in the Greater Imphal Planning area, 25 towns, and for 1,731 rural habitations covering 2,80,756 households in 16 districts of Manipur. The project is an important component of the efforts of the state government to achieve the goal of 'Har Ghar Jal' by 2024. The project outlay is about Rs 3054.58 crores with a loan component funded by the New Development Bank. Manipur.

Chidambaram mocks ED probe, targets ITC Manesar

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram mocked the probe by Enforcement Directorate (ED), saying it should be elevated to a separate ministry on par with the “Big Four on Raisina Hill”. Chidambaram’s comments came after the latest raids by ED on the property of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's brother in connection with an alleged scam in exporting fertiliser. He asked if the owner of Hotel Fairmont, which hosted Congress MLAs, is suspect, what about the hotel in Manesar, Haryana, that hosted Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs.

“Who else but the astute ED can discover a money-laundering scam in 2007, presumably after 13 years of diligent investigation,” said the Congress leader.

Putin extends condolence to PM Modi over devastating floods in India

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday extended condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind over the loss of lives due to the floods in various part of the country. Putin said in a statement that Russia shares the grief of those who lost their loved ones to the rampant elements, and hopes for a speedy recovery of all those injured.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his deepest condolences to President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi over the tragic consequences of the floods in several states of the country," said Putin’s office in a statement.

