Latest News: PM Modi Greets IAF Warriors; Rahul's Hathras Man Picked Up; US VP Debate

Air Force Day 2020: PM Modi greets brave warriors

As the Indian Air Force commemorates its 88th anniversary on Thursday, tributes and best wishes poured in for the brave warriors who sacrifice their lives to safeguard the skies of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the Indian Army, the Defence Minister and crores of citizens in paying tributes to the Indian Air Force for their valour and dedication in protecting the nation.

एयर फोर्स डे पर भारतीय वायुसेना के सभी वीर योद्धाओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आप न सिर्फ देश के आसमान को सुरक्षित रखते हैं, बल्कि आपदा के समय मानवता की सेवा में भी अग्रणी भूमिका निभाते हैं। मां भारती की रक्षा के लिए आपका साहस, शौर्य और समर्पण हर किसी को प्रेरित करने वाला है।#AFDay2020 pic.twitter.com/0DYlI7zpe6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

‘Touch the Sky with Glory’



General MM Naravane #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy convey best wishes on 88th #AirForceDay to All Ranks of #IndianAirForce. May glory and success always be with #IndianAirForce. pic.twitter.com/ShHfmbIqmU — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) October 8, 2020

Read - Air Force Day 2020: PM Modi, Army Chief, Defence Min Rajnath Singh Greet Brave Warriors

Rahul Gandhi's Hathras man picked up by police

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's Hathras assistant and holder of key party posts Shyoraj Jivan Valmiki who confessed on tape that he provoked people to riot in Hathras and was plotting even more violence has been picked up by Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday. He has been taken to an undisclosed location after having been summoned and grilled by the police at the station in Aligarh, just about 24 hours after Republic Media Network's sting operation.

Read - Rahul Gandhi's Hathras Man Picked Up By Police After Exposing Mega Riot Plot In Sting

Punjab CM asks centre to repeal Or amend 'anti-farm laws'

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh launched a fresh attack at the Centre over the Farm Laws. Sharing a 4-minute video of farmers protests in Punjab, Amarinder Singh highlighted the contribution of the Punjabis saying that they not only sacrificed their lives at the borders but also worked hard in the fields to feed the nation. Urging the Centre to listen to their demands, the Congress leader asked the government to either repeal or amend the "anti-farmer laws".

It’s the Punjabi who’s commonly seen sacrificing his life at our country's border & its the same Punjabi who with his hard work in the fields feeds us. Central Govt will have to listen to what we are rightfully demanding. They must either repeal or amend these Anti-Farmer laws. pic.twitter.com/mbVKZkhGeq — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 8, 2020

Read - Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Asks Centre To Either Repeal Or Amend 'anti-farm Laws'

Protests erupt in Gilgit Baltistan against Pakistan

A wave of anger has spread across towns and villages of the illegally occupied Gilgit Baltistan after the Pakistani administration launched a crackdown against the activists, rebellious political leaders and anybody who has not followed the arbitrary orders of the government. People across the region have taken to streets, demanding the immediate release of activists who have been falsely held and have been awarded severe punishment. They carried pictures of Baba Jan, a prominent local activist who is serving a ninety-year sentence on trumped-up charges, and shouted anti-government slogans. Protestors said that the authorities have grown afraid of the increasing resistance in the region.

Read - Massive Protests Erupt In Gilgit Baltistan Against Pakistan, Demand Release Of Activists

US Vice-Presidential Debate 2020 ended

The intense 90-minute long vice-presidential debate ended with more decorum to its merit than what viewers witnessed during the first presidential face-off between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. With Democrat leader Kalama Harris patiently asking for her turn to her rival Mike Pence more or less adhering to the time-limit as per the question, Moderator Susan Page managed to ask all the relevant questions to the presidential deputies that would end up defining the election results.

Starting from staple subjects like the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, jobs and economic growth to more ragging ones like Trump’s tax mystery, future of US-China relationship, and racial injustice, both US Vice President nominee attempted to make their case strong.

Read - US Vice-Presidential Debate 2020: Five Major Takeaways From Pence-Harris Face-off

Trump has been 'fever-free' for 4 days

In a new update on October 7, White House physician Dr Sean Conley said that President Trump has been “fever-free” for four days and hasn’t shown any symptoms for “over 24 hours.” “The President this morning says ‘I feel great!’,” Conley said in a memo, shared by the White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. He added, that President Trump has not had any symptoms of coronavirus, declaring, that the US President was “symptom-free”.

Read - Trump Has Been 'fever-free' For 4 Days, Hasn’t Shown Symptoms For Over 24 Hours: Physician

Richa Chadha shows 'proof' Payal Ghosh got legal notice

The case between Richa Chadha and Payal Ghosh, with the former accused the latter of defamation, was discussed not just in court, but also on Twitter on Wednesday. After skipping appearance on the initial scheduled date and citing no receipt of Richa Chadha’s legal notice, the former now showed proof that she had indeed received the notice on WhatsApp. Richa Chadha shared screenshots of the notice served to Payal Ghosh by her lawyer.

⬇️The article quotes Ms.Ghosh’s Legal Rep saying they didn’t receive the Suit and Interim Application,hence couldn’t appear in court on 5/10/20.

PFA screenshots dated 29/9/20, 3/10/20 of WhatsApps sent to Ms.Ghosh by my lawyer,U can see that the Suit and IA were delivered to her https://t.co/xPHSGr8Mrr pic.twitter.com/lXGTi92LWE — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 7, 2020

Read - Richa Chadha Shows 'proof' Payal Ghosh Got Legal Notice; Shares Mood With 'Fukrey' Clip