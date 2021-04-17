Latest News: PM Modi On Kumbh Mela; Bengal Elections Phase 5; Russia On Biden-Putin Summit

Kumbh Mela Should Now Only Be Symbolic To Strengthen Fight Against Covid-19, Says PM Modi

Amid a huge surge in the COVID-19 cases reported, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made an appeal to call of the Kumbh Mela noting that it would strengthen the ongoing fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi's appeal comes amid an alarming increase in the number of cases reported throughout India and after over 1700 persons who attended the Kumbh Mela have tested positive between April 10 and April 14. Making his appeal, PM Modi informed that he had spoken to Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Pujya Swami Awadheshanand Giriji to enquire about the health of the saints and thanked them for providing support to the administration. PM Modi noted that two rounds of 'Shahi snans' had already been completed and appealed for the Kumbh Mela to be observed 'symbolically' as it would strengthen India's resolve in its fight against COVID-19.

West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE Updates: 5.34% Voter Turnout Recorded So Far

Over one crore voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 342 candidates on Saturday, when 45 assembly constituencies go to polls in the fifth phase amid 2nd COVID wave.

Russia Views Biden-Putin Summit 'positively', Wishes To Avoid Further Escalation: Ministry

Russia on April 16 has termed the United States’ new sanctions as “unacceptable” and also said that it was “good” that US President Joe Biden was seeking a dialogue with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Russia has also kept the door of the Russia-US summit open if there is no further escalation from another side. The Foreign Ministry also said that Russia would like to avoid further escalation and would engage in a “calm and professional dialogue"

Bengal Polls: TMC Muscle Man Heckles BJP Polling Agent; Threatens Him Over Casting Vote

As polling for the fifth phase of assembly elections went underway in West Bengal, clashes between leaders of the ruling TMC and competitor BJP have erupted again. In one such incident reports from the Haroa constituency in the North 24 Parganas district, a BJP polling agent was threatened by TMC’s muscle man.

US Senators Urge Biden To Support India's Proposal Of COVID Vaccine Patent Waiver

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, United States Senators have urged President Joe Biden to support India and South Africa request at the World Trade Organization to temporarily relax intellectual property rules so that the coronavirus vaccines can be produced everywhere. The countries who are struggling to inoculate their populations will also be able to develop it. The letter said that Biden should "prioritize people, the lawmakers wrote in a letter sent to the White House.

