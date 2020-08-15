Latest News: PM Modi Speaks About LAC, Vaccine & J&K On I-Day; Trump Gives TikTok 90 Days

PM Modi scorches China on 74th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to India as a true challenge to expansionist forces and a one that history cannot deny. Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 74th Independence Day, PM Modi pointed out that expansionist forces destroyed humanity and led to two world wars and that India kept moving ahead after Independence with unity, staying committed to working toward a bright future. He took on the belligerence of India's neighbours, saying, "We were challenged along our borders at LAC and LoC. But our country has given a befitting response to those attacking us, in their own tongue. We are dedicated to protecting the sovereignty of the country. The entire world has seen how we protected our borders in Ladakh. I salute all the Bravehearts."

#LIVE | Whether it is against aatankvaad or vistaarvaad, India has battled with great strength: PM Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day

PM Modi Eyes Electoral Return For J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the return of the electoral process in Jammu and Kashmir, a year after the state was turned into Union Territory.PM Modi said that one year has been about development, adding that the delimitation process is underway in the valley, and J&K will have elections once it is done. Prime Minister Modi said that the Government of India fulfilled the long-pending aspiration of the people of Ladakh by bifurcating it and placing it under the Centre's administration for its development.

"The delimitation process is going on under the inspection of the Supreme Court. After it is done, I would want that there be an election in the valley, J&K should have MLAs, MPs, CM, and ministers. India is committed to taking J&K forward."

Work towards delimitation in J&K is ongoing; and as soon as it is done, let there be MLAs, Ministers and Chief Minister for J&K: PM Modi in his Independence Day speech

PM Modi on COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that three vaccines for coronavirus are in testing stages in India and that the scientists in the country are working hard to find a cure for the virus which has infected over 2.5 million people in India. He added that India has stepped up to help the whole world in these times of Coronavirus pandemic

"In India, not one but three vaccines are in testing stages. As soon as the scientists give a green signal, the country will begin their large scale production. And a strategy is also being made on how to distribute the vaccine to each and every Indian." PM Modi said.

India witnessed a single-day spike of 65,002 new coronavirus cases on August 14, taking the total case tally 25,26,192. As many as 996 people lost their lives to the contagious disease, taking the total coronavirus-related death toll to 49,036. Ministry of Health said that a total of 18,08,936 people have been cured/discharged/migrated from the highly contagious disease, taking the recovery rate to 71.60 per cent. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the country's recovery rate is the highest in the world while the fatality rate is the lowest.

TikTok's Parent Company Has 90 Days To Sell Or Spin US Assets

Amid soaring US-China tensions, US President Donald Trump has ordered China’s ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, to either sell or spin off its American branch within 90 days. In an order released on August 14, Trump has cited “credible evidence” for the possibility of Bytedance to take action that in turns jeopardises the national security of the United States. The latest executive order is followed by an investigation of ByteDance’s acquisition Musical.ly which was introduced in America in 2017 and then merged with TikTok.

Trump on funding Postal Service

US President Donald Trump said that he is willing to allocate billions of dollars towards the funding of the US Postal Service as a part of the coronavirus relief package if the Democrats are prepared to make concessions on White House priorities. During a news conference, Trump said that if the Democrats gave his administration what they wanted he would be willing to approve funding to the USPS. After his statement Trump read a series of Tweets wherein, he directed the Treasury Department to make direct payments to Americans.

