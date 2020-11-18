Latest News: PM Modi Speaks To Biden; India Shames Pak; Baba Ramdev Goes Vocal For Local

PM Modi speaks to America's President-elect Joe Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with US president-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday, November 17 and congratulated him for the resounding victory in the US elections. During the conversation, the two leaders reiterated firm commitment to India-US strategic partnership as well as discussed priorities and concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region.

President-elect Biden took part in separate congratulatory calls today with leaders in Chile, India, Israel, and South Africa: https://t.co/geWMmDNNYO pic.twitter.com/rEBxMETvWM — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 18, 2020

India shames Pakistan over sectarian violence

India on Tuesday hit out at Pakistan without naming it and said that the COVID-19 pandemic has not prevented some nations from supporting cross-border terrorism as well as from spreading religious hatred. India asserted that the United Nations must "speak decisively" and not take sides among religions or justify terrorism in any way.

"India condemns all forms of antisemitism and all forms of discrimination on religious grounds anywhere in the world. We now have countries taking advantage of the ongoing pandemic and spreading divisive hatred to other parts of the world on the basis of religion," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said.

BJP has put Congress on defensive over Gupkar: Mehbooba

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's attack on the Congress over its stance on the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and the latter's clarification on it, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday stated that the BJP has put the Congress "on the defensive" about its participation in the PAGD through "false propaganda." The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti, also said that the abrogation of Article 370 was illegal yet no national party including Congress will admit it publicly due to the lies spread by the BJP.

Kochi Metro permits commuters to carry cycles in trains

In a bid to promote a healthy lifestyle among people and to encourage them to use the non-motorised mode of transport, Kochi Metro has decided to permit the commuters to carry their cycles inside the metro for free. Additional Chief Secretary, MD Kochi Metro Alkesh Kumar Sharma said that the Kochi Metro authorities, in the beginning, will permit the entry of cycles from six stations namely Changampuzha Park, Palarivattom, Town Hall, Ernakulam South, Maharaja's College, and Elamkulam. The service will be extended to all stations if there is a huge demand and the passenger turnout is good, he added.

Baba Ramdev goes Vocal For Local, supports PM Modi

Yoga guru Ramdev on Tuesday extended his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to promote 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' by going vocal for local. Ramdev said he is certain that India will soon become self-reliant in every sector.

"For the first time since Independence, the country has a Prime Minister whose personality reflects Swadeshi, Yoga, nationalism and self-reliance. Modi ji is an ideal for self-reliant India and an inspiration for us. It is PM Modi’s dream to be vocal for local and make it global. We will all work to realise that dream," he said in a video message.

French radio 'mistakenly' publishes obituaries of Queen Elizabeth II, Pelé

French public radio station apologised on Monday after publishing false death notices of about 100 celebrities who are very much alive, including Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Brazilian footballer Pelé. Radio France Internationale (RFI) blamed “a technical problem” and apologised for publishing the obituaries on its website and partner platforms including Google, Yahoo! and MSN that were hastily taken down later.

"We offer our apologies to the people concerned and to you who follow and trust us. We are doing all we can to rectify this major bug,” the broadcaster said in a tweet translated from French.

