Latest News: PM Modi Takes COVID Vaccine; UAE Welcomes Truce Between Ind-Pak & More

PM Modi takes COVID vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Tweeting a picture of himself receiving the jab, PM Modi said, "remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19." "I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he added. According to ANI, Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered Bharat BioTech's COVAXIN vaccine to PM Modi.

UAE welcomes truce between Ind-Pak

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday released a statement, welcoming the reinforcement of ceasefire between India and Pakistan, and emphasised the importance of adhering to a permanent ceasefire between the "two friendly countries in Kashmir". India and Pakistan had issued a joint statement on Thursday agreeing to strictly observe the 2003 Ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC). Both the United Nations and the United States welcomed the announcement. Now the UAE has appreciated the declaration of a ceasefire between the Indian and Pakistani armies across the "disputed" borders in Kashmir.

Karti demands disclosure of vax brand given to PM Modi

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as the nation gears up for the second inocculation drive, Congress resorted to politicisation of the development. Congress leader and MP from Tamil Nadu Karti P Chidambaram has demanded a full disclosure of the brand of vaccine administered to PM Modi. Taking to Twitter, Karti Chidambaram stated that though PM Modi's decision to take the vaccine will give confidence to the people, he should also reveal the details of vaccine's brand.

Bihar to vaccinate people for free

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced that the people of the state will get vaccinated against COVID-19 for free in all private and government hospitals as per their campaign promise last year. This announcement was made in the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister after getting the consensus on the same from the Bihar cabinet in November 2020. CM Nitish and both the Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi are likely to take coronavirus vaccine shots on Monday at around 1:00 pm. The Nitish government will also bear the maximum cost of Rs. 250 for the vaccine in private hospitals, said the Central Government.

Petrol & Diesel prices remain constant

The prices of petrol and diesel remained constant in all Indian states, on Monday. The per barrel crude price on March 1 is $65.54 (Rs 4,822.60) compared to $61.66 (Rs 4,537.95) on February 28. The Union Minister for Petroleum, Dharmendra Pradhan recently in an awkward statement said that the hike in the prices of fuel is 'due to winters' and that the rates will normalise in summer. However, he had earlier observed that the hike is mainly due to the variation in the price of crude oil.

