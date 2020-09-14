Latest News: Oracle Wins TikTok Bid; Umar Khalid Arrested; Thiem Wins US Open

PM Modi thanks MPs for fulfilling their duties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media after reaching the Parliament house ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon session of Parliament on September 14. PM Modi said the Monsoon session is being held in unprecedented times because of the Coronavirus but all the MPs have chosen the path of fulfilling their duties and he wants “to congratulate and thank all of them." The Prime Minister wished that the upcoming Parliament Session "be a productive one."

"The Budget Session was cancelled because of the pandemic. The Parliament session is beginning at distinct times. There's Corona and there is duty. The MPs have chosen the path to duty. I congratulate and express gratitude to them. This time Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will be held at different times in a day. It'll be held on Saturday-Sunday too. All MPs accepted this," PM Modi said.

Read the full story here

Oracle To Be TikTok's US Operations Partner

Enterprise services provider Oracle has been chosen as the US operations tech partner for popular video-sharing app TikTok, which Microsoft failed to acquire. While Tiktok has not confirmed the deal yet, multiple foreign media report claims that Oracle is set to be announced as TikTok’s “trusted tech partner” in the United States. It further mentions that the deal is “likely not to be structured as an outright sale” as against Microsoft's bid, which entailed a sale.

Read the full story here

Opposition parties give adjournment motion notices

Opposition parties gave adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over several burning issues including Chinese incursion in Eastern Ladakh and inclusion of names of prominent leaders in Delhi Police charge sheet on Delhi riots. AITC and Congress have given Adjournment Motion notice regarding Chinese company monitoring over 10,000 Indians, most of them in positions of power. Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over Chinese incursion in Eastern Ladakh.

Get the Live updates here

Dominic Thiem Wins US Open

Austria's Dominic Thiem claimed his first Grand Slam title by beating Germany’s Alexander Zverev 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6(6) in U.S Open final on September 13. He became the first man in 71 years to win the U.S. Open after dropping the first two sets of the final. Thiem, the 27-year-old from Austria, entered Sunday with an 0-3 career record in major title matches while this was Zverev’s debut in a Grand Slam final. The match capped a two-tournament “controlled environment” for tennis in New York amid the Coronavirus pandemic, with regular testing for COVID-19 and zero fans allowed.

Read the full story here

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested

Activist and former JNU student leader Umar Khalid was arrested late on Sunday night by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in connection with his alleged role in the violence of Northeast Delhi. Umar Khalid has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He was called for questioning on September 13 which went on for roughly 11 hours, following which he was arrested by the special cell. He will be produced before a Delhi Court on Monday. Earlier, Khalid was summoned on August 1 by the special cell for questioning regarding Delhi violence.

Read the full story here

NCB arrests 6 more in drug nexus case

The Mumbai Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested six more persons in connection with the drug nexus linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Karamjeet Singh, Dwayne Fernandes, Sanket Patel, Ankush Arneja, Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Fateh Ansari will be produced in the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate(ACMM) court via video conferencing. NCB sources had revealed that drug peddler named Dwayne was in direct contact with Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty. Dwayne supplied drugs to Showik and Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant on multiple occasions.

Read the full story here

India reports 92,071 new coronavirus cases

India reported a single-day surge of 92,071 new COVID-19 cases with 1,136 related deaths on September 11. Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said that the total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 48,46,427, including 9,86,598 active cases. The ministry said that 37,80,107 COVID-19 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 79,722 infected people lost their lives. India has become the second worst-hit nation in terms of coronavirus cases and related deaths.

Get the Live updates here

Kangana stands by 'PoK' analogy

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut who is involved in an intense war-of-words with the Shiv Sena is set to leave Mumbai on September 14 after her meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. Taking to Twitter, Kangana recalled the constant attacks and abuses hurled at her, and also the attempts to demolish her office by BMC. Kangana said her "analogy about PoK was bang on", in a parting shot that saw her repeating the line of argument that the Sena has used to justify all its acts against her.

Read the full story here