Latest News: PM Modi To Address Conference; Sandip Ssingh Disputes Rhea's Drugs Claim

PM Modi to address conference on 'transformational impact' of NEP 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join a conference with President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, along with Governors and Vice-Chancellors of universities to reflect on the “transformational impact” of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The Governors’ Conference on NEP 2020 will be held via video conferencing at 10:30 am on Monday, PM Modi informed on Twitter. Education ministers of all states conference will also join the conference.

At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 7th September, I will join a conference with Rashtrapati Ji, Governors & VCs of universities on the National Education Policy 2020 and its transformational impact. Deliberations from this conference will strengthen our efforts to make India a knowledge hub. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2020

Sandip Ssingh disputes Rhea Chakraborty's drugs claim

Making his first appearance after a significant period of laying low on Monday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s self-proclaimed friend Sandip Ssingh said that he has never met prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, nor does he have her contact number. Ssingh also pointed out the interviews given by Rhea where she had denied knowing him.

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 42 lakh mark

The Ministry of Health informed on Monday that the Covid tally in the country has crossed 42 lakh mark with a spike of 90,802 new cases. In addition, 1,016 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. The total tally stands at 42,04,614 including 8,82,542 active cases. The number of cured, discharged and migrated cases stands at 32,50,429. The death toll in India stands at 71,642.

Harris launches scathing attack on Trump's denial of systematic racism

In a scathing attack, Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris said that US President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr are living in a "different reality" when it comes to acknowledging systematic racism in the country. Harris, during an interview with CNN on Sunday, said that there are "two systems of justice" in America and Trump and Barr's denial of that means that they are oblivious to the current situation.

Djokovic 'sad & empty' after striking line judge in rage

Novak Djokovic has issued an apology after striking a line judge with a ball he hit in anger after losing six consecutive points in Round 16 of the US Open, for which he was defaulted from the tournament. Djokovic took to social media to publish his statement on the incident that has been taking the Internet by storm for the past several hours. "I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong," Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

