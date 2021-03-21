Latest News: PM Modi To Address Rallies; BJP To Unveil Manifesto For West Bengal

Anil Deshmukh & Sharad Pawar Discuss Param Bir's Letter; Maha HM Wants Ex-CP Suspended

In the latest development in the Vazegate scandal, sources have informed that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has spoken to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar wherein they discussed the explosive letter written by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh making grievous allegations against him. This comes a day after Param Bir Singh wrote a letter addressed to CM Uddhav Thackeray and others accusing Anil Deshmukh of indulging in 'misdeeds' and 'malpractices' and narrating an explosive account even alleging 'extortion' and insinuating political meddling in his affairs and activities.

PM Modi To Address Public Rallies In Election-bound West Bengal & Assam On March 21

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Assam and West Bengal at 11:30 am and 3:30 pm respectively on Sunday. These events are a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Marathon Election campaigns in the two poll-bound states. Both the states will witness their first phase of assembly elections on March 27, 2021. The Official Twitter account of the Bharatiya Janata Party announced the details of the rally on Saturday.

Home Minister Amit Shah To Unveil BJP's Manifesto For West Bengal Elections On March 21

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to unveil Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, on Sunday. As a part of the Marathon Election campaign, Shah is scheduled to visit the poll-bound state and is expected to release a manifesto that will be aimed to benefit 'all sections of society'.

Before holding a meeting with the party's district officials, Shah will address a rally at Pallighai school ground at Egra in Kanthi, and release the manifesto later in the day at an event at the Eastern Zonal Cultural centre.

England's Michael Vaughan Suggests 2 Additions To Make India The T20 World Cup Favourites

India's strong run in T20Is continued after the team defeated England in the final of the five-match T20 series and clinched the series by 3-2 at the Narendra Modi cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. After defeating England, India has registered their sixth straight series win in T20Is and extended their unbeaten run to 8 series.

COVID-19: People Found Without Mask In Srinagar Will Undergo Rapid Antigen Test, Says DC

The Srinagar district administration on Saturday decided to impose a fine and conduct a rapid antigen test on all persons found without a mask in public places amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad chaired a meeting of administrative and medical officers of the district regarding the containment of coronavirus here.

