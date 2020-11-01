Latest News: PM Modi To Address Rallies In Bihar, Imarti Devi's Campaign Suspended

PM Modi to address rallies in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will wrap up the campaign for the second phase of the Bihar elections with four rallies on Sunday ahead of the polls on November 3. PM Modi is scheduled to address four rallies in Chhapra - RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's bastion - and is also likely to be accompanied by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the rallies at Samastipura and Bagha, as per sources. The campaigning for Phase 2 of the Bihar elections will wrap up on Sunday evening as the Moral Code of Conduct kicks-in two days before the polling date.

Read: PM Modi To Address 4 Rallies As Campaigning For 2nd Phase Of Bihar Polls Enters Last Day

EC suspends campaign of BJP's Imarti Devi

Taking strict action against BJP's Dabra candidate Imarti Devi, the Election Commission on Saturday barred her from campaigning in the state for one day on November 1 for violating the poll code. November 1 is the last day of campaigning in Madhya Pradesh and bypolls on 28 assembly seats will be held on November 3. Imarti Devi allegedly made controversial comments against an unnamed political rival and women members of his family, "He is a Bengali man who came to Madhya Pradesh only for becoming the Chief Minister. He cannot speak decently. What can we say about this? He has become mad after stepping down as CM. What can be said if he is roaming around Madhya Pradesh like a mad person? His mother and sister might be item of Bengal. How will we know?"

Read: BJP's Imarti Devi Barred From Campaigning For One Day As Madhya Pradesh Bypoll Nears

Assam relaxes COVID-19 rules for passengers

As Coronavirus cases start to decline, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday issued new relaxations on the existing Covid testing rules for passengers travelling in and out of the state. While announcing the new update, the Health Minister said that the relaxations under the new guidelines will be applicable for all passengers irrespective of their mode of travel. He also said that people who have undergone an RT-PCR test in the last 72 hours will not have to get tested on arriving in Assam.

Read: Assam Relaxes COVID-19 Testing, Quarantine Norms For Incoming Air & Train Passengers

Another church attack in France

Two days after a knife attack at a Catholic church in the French city of Nice, a Greek Orthodox priest has been shot outside a church in Lyon on October 31. While speaking to the Associated Press, a police official said that the priest is currently in a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit in the abdomen. The officials informed that the assailant, who is reported to be at large, was alone and fired from a hunting rifle.

Read: France Witnesses Another Church Attack, Priest Seriously Injured In Lyon Shooting

Biden to overhaul relationship with EU if elected Prez

US Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden is planning to focus on rebuilding America’s relations with the European Union if he wins the upcoming November 3 election. As per The Sunday Telegraph reports, one of Biden’s foreign policy adviser, Anthony Gardner, told an audience in Germany that if elected, the former US vice president would quickly issue a declaration of support for the European Union.

Read: US Election 2020: Biden Adviser Hints At US-European Union Relationship Overhaul