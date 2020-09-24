Latest News: PM Modi-Kohli To Interact; Deepika's Legal Strategy; Rakul 'misguiding NCB'

PM Modi to interact with fitness experts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with fitness experts, including Indian men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli at the "Fit India Dialogue" at 12 noon on September 24. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju will also take part in the event along with fitness icons Triathalon winner Milind Soman, Paralympian gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia and Afshan Ashiq, a woman footballer from Jammu and Kashmir who now coaches other girls. The Fit India Movement has seen collective participation of more than 3.5 crore Indians in various events, with more than 2.5 crore participants in the Fit India Freedom Run that was launched on August 15, 2019.

NCB says Rakul Preet contacted through various platforms

NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra said that summons were issued to Rakul Preet and that she was contacted through various platforms including the phone number available. However, there has been no response so far from her so far. Rakul Preet earlier claimed that she had not received any summons from the NCB.

"We think this is just an excuse that she has not received the summons. Summons have been duly served to her digitally as well. A practice that is being followed since the Covid-19 pandemic", NCB officials told Republic.

Deepika seeks legal advice after NCB summon

Deepika Padukone sought legal advice through video conferencing with a 12-member team in Mumbai after the Narcotics Control Bureau summoned her, said Republic Media Network sources. Deepika Padukone's name had emerged in one of the WhatsApp chats where the actor is allegedly asking for 'maal, hash' from a 'K' who was later confirmed as her manager, Karishma Prakash. Deepika Padukone, Simone Khambatta, Rakul Preet will be questioned at the NCB guest house in Colaba.

India's COVID tally crosses 57 lakh-mark

India reported a single-day surge of 86,508 new COVID-19 cases with 1,129 related deaths on September 23. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said that the total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 57,32,519 including 9,66,382 active cases. The ministry said that 46,74,988 COVID-19 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 91,149 infected people lost their lives. India remains the second worst-hit nation in terms of coronavirus cases and related deaths.

Payal Ghosh says portal seeking permission from Kashyap

Actor Payal Ghosh said that she has given an interview regarding the entire episode on Anurag Kashyap to a "renowned portal." She has claimed that the "next thing she came to know" is that the portal is "seeking permission" from the filmmaker. Ghosh has filed a complaint against the filmmaker over allegations of sexual assault. In an Instagram post, Payal Ghosh said that if she is found hanging from the ceiling, remember this, "I didn't commit suicide. They have the narrative ready of depression and medication."

