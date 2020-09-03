Latest News: PM Modi's Twitter Account Hacked; Sandip's Name Emerges; US Backs App Ban

PM Modi Twitter account hacked

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's additional Twitter account, which is linked to his personal website, was hacked on the intervening night of September 2 and 3. Hackers tweeted from his account urging millions of followers to make donations to 'PM National Relief Fund for COVID-19' through cryptocurrency. A Twitter spokesperson said the microblogging platform is taking steps to secure the compromised account. The tweets urging for donations and other related tweets have now disappeared, which seems to be the counteraction taken by Twitter after the breach.

"We are aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account. We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted", said the spokesperson.

US backs India’s ban on 118 apps with China links

The United States called on all freedom-loving countries and companies to join "the clean network" after India announced a ban on 118 more mobile apps with Chinese links, including popular game PUBG. Earlier this year, the Trump administration rolled out the Clean Network program, a comprehensive approach to guarding its citizens' privacy and its companies' most sensitive information from aggressive intrusions by malign actors, such as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Keith Krach, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment said,

"India has already banned 100 plus Chinese apps. We call on all freedom-loving nations and companies to join The Clean Network."

India reports record single-day surge in COVID-19 cases

India reported a record single-day surge of 83,883 new positive COVID-19 cases and 1,043 deaths on September 2. Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said that the total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 38,53,407, including 8,15,538 active cases. The ministry said that 29,70,493 COVID-19 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 67,376 infected people lost their lives. India remains the third worst-hit nation in terms of coronavirus cases and related deaths.

British PM demands explanation from Kremlin

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanded an explanation from Kremlin after Germany confirmed that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent similar to Novichok. Johnson condemned the “outrageous” poisoning of Navalny and pledged to work with international partners to ensure justice. A German military lab confirmed on September 3 that the opposition leader was poisoned with the Soviet-era chemical weapon 'Novichok'.

It’s outrageous that a chemical weapon was used against Alexey Navalny. We have seen first-hand the deadly consequences of Novichok in the UK. The Russian government must now explain what happened to Mr Navalny – we will work with international partners to ensure justice is done. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 2, 2020

CBI to summon Sandip Ssingh in SSR case

The CBI team probing Sushant Singh Rajput death case will summon the late actor's self-proclaimed 'close friend' Sandip Ssingh, Republic Media Network sources have informed. Sources revealed that the investigating agency has got a lead on Sandip Ssingh as he continues to remain underground from the time when questions were first raised on his role and actions. Sandip Ssingh's name has emerged in an accused's chats and the CBI has digital proof which is enough to summon him. It is also his signature on the ambulance register from June 14, sources added.

