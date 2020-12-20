Latest News: PM Modi Visits Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib; Netanyahu Receives Vaccine & More

PM Modi pays an unscheduled visit to Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid an unscheduled visit to the Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi, amid the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi's border. He paid tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice. Sources said that since it was an unscheduled visit, there was no traffic barriers or no police bandobast even as the Prime Minister visited the location. Within minutes of Prime Minister's visit, National General Secretary of BJP BL Santhosh shared the news on his (Santhosh's) Twitter handle.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu receives COVID vaccine

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received Covid-19 vaccination at Sheba Hospital in Tel Aviv, becoming the first Israeli to be vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech shot. The vaccination was shown live on Israel television as Netanyahu also became the first sitting prime minister publicly known to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Netanyahu was of the opinion that this small injection is a giant leap for the health.

BJP’s Barrackpore office gutted in fire

Amid the raining chaos in the state, a fire broke out at BJP office of Ward No. 20 in Barrackpore district of West Bengal on Saturday. This incident comes after ex-TMC MLA Silbhadra Dutta joined the BJP. In order to take the stock of the situation, BJP MP Arjun Singh visited the Barrackpore office where the fire broke out. Reacting to another incident of violence against BJP in West Bengal, MP Arjun Singh staged a protest at Titagarh police station against the fire incident. Taking cognizance of the situation, BJP is expected to start a movement in Barrackpore on December 21.

Messi equals Legendary Pele’s record

Lionel Messi achieved a new milestone during FC Barcelona's La Liga clash against Valencia on Saturday as he equalled the legendary Brazilian footballer Pele's record of most goals for one club across all competitions. After the Argentine sensation found the back of the net in the first half, he ended up registering his 643rd goal for Barca. Pele had scored the same number of goals while representing the Brazilian club Santos FC. While the former world champion had managed to score those goals in 19 seasons for Santos, it has only taken Messi 17 seasons to achieve this feat.

Nitin Gadkari bats for large scale ethanol production

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that ethanol production at a large scale will help in boosting farmers' income. He called upon the State of Karnataka to ramp up the production of ethanol, as it is one of the largest producers of sugarcane in the country.

"The country is already over-producing sugar and rice, and sufficient stock are available with the government. The surplus may be converted to Ethanol, which can be used as an alternative fuel for vehicles. This will not only improve farmers' income but will also be an indigenous source of fuels for the country," Gadkari said.

