Latest News: PM Modi's Huge Bengal Rally, Disha Ravi Sent To 1-day Police Custody & More

Here are the top stories this Monday evening:

PM Modi launches key projects in Bengal, says "shouldn't be further late for development"

Intensifying the political atmosphere with chants of 'Vande Mataram' in poll-bound West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a massive public rally in Hooghly and spoke about the "urgent need" to carry out infrastructural and developmental works for the development of the country. To make his point, PM Modi cited examples of developed countries that stressed on infrastructural developments in their respective countries. He assured the people of Bengal that the BJP would carry out development works in the state soon after elected to power. PM Modi launched key projects in West Bengal including the metro project from Naupara to Dakshineswar.

Disha Ravi sent to one-day police custody by Delhi court; bail plea hearing tomorrow

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday remanded Bengaluru climate activist Disha Ravi into one-day police remand in connection with the 'Toolkit' case. Disha Ravi was produced before the court of CMM Dr. Pankaj Sharma after the expiry of her three days judicial custody. The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police had moved a plea before the court seeking five days remand. The court will hear Ravi's bail plea again on Tuesday.

Centre bans pro-Khalistani SFJ's website against arrest of Deep Sidhu, Disha Ravi & others

In a massive crackdown on Khalistani secessionist outfit-- Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), the Government of India on Monday banned a website launched by the body in support of Republic Day violence accused Deep Sidhu and alleged 'toolkit' creators-- Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk and others. The website had been launched by the designated terror outfit to promote anarchy within the country urging users to be a part of an e-mail campaign in support of the aforementioned accused.

J&K L-G urges PDP & NC to help in delimitation exercise; gives assurance on Assembly polls

Addressing the media on Monday, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took a dig at PDP and NC for their opposition to the delimitation exercise in the Union Territory. He called upon these parties to help in the delimitation process to ensure that the Assembly elections take place soon instead of making excuses. While PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti has dubbed delimitation as a part of BJP's larger plan to pit religions and communities against each other, NC opted out of the proceedings citing the pendency of the plea challenging the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019. On this occasion, Sinha assured that the EC will definitely conduct Assembly polls in the UT after the completion of the delimitation process.

BJP taunts Congress as Puducherry govt falls; terms it 'Rahul Gandhi's Midas touch'

Commenting on the diminishing power of Congress in India, BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya, on Monday, pointed that Congress has been shrunk to three states - Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhatisgarh. Taking a dig at the Grand Old party, he said that in Maharashtra and Jharkhand the Congress has been marginalised. Pointing out that Rahul Gandhi recently visited Puducherry, he called it his 'Midas touch' after which the government fell. The Congress-DMK government in Puducherry fell after failing to prove their majority, leading to CM V Narayanasamy resigning from his post.

