Latest News: PM To Flag-off 8 Trains; Kisan Union Wants Its Netas In SC Panel

PM to flag-off 8 trains connecting Statue of Unity to other areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will flag off eight trains connecting different regions of the country with Kevadiya, home to the Statue of Unity dedicated to Vallabhbhai Patel, in Gujarat via video-conferencing. PM Modi said on Saturday that the Kevadiya railway station is India's first with green building certification. "Now, more reason to visit the 'Statue of Unity!' This iconic statue, a tribute to the great Sardar Patel is connected via railways to different regions of India. 8 trains will be flagged off tomorrow, 17 January at 11 AM. Do watch the programme live," PM had tweeted.

One of the trains being flagged-off tomorrow is the Jan Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Kevadia. This train will have Vistadome coaches.



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2021

BJP MP urges Health Minister to include media persons on priority for vaccine

As vaccination commenced across the country against COVID-19 for frontline workers on Saturday, BJP MP Shankar Lalwani wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, seeking the inclusion of media persons in the priority category, stating they have also worked hard during the pandemic.

"Media persons are also working hard during this difficult period of COVID-19. I request you to provide them vaccine on priority so that they can continue their work without any worry," said Lalwani, MP from Indore, in his letter.

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav To Visit slain IndiGo Manager Rupesh Singh's Home In Bihar's Chapra

As the murder of IndiGo's airport manager Rupesh Singh in Patna has rocked the state and has brought Nitish Kumar-led NDA government under opposition's ire, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday is set to visit Singh's home in Chapra. Singh was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his home on Tuesday evening.The Bihar government has formed a 5-member SIT to probe into the murder case. The incident took place at Shankar Path in the Punaichak area in the capital city, which is a high-security zone and includes chief minister Nitish Kumar’s official residence.

Kisan Union wants its netas in SC panel

Days after refusing to talk to Supreme Court-appointed four-member panel, farmers’ union have now urged the Apex Court to change the members of the panel to start the talk process. In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the Bhartiya Kisan Union, Lokshakti, said that the members of the panel have previously supported these three farm Laws and hence it is imperative to change the members so that their grievances may be heard on equal parameters.

"The principle of natural justice is going to get violated by forming these persons as members. Members appointed by the Supreme Court, how they will hear farmers on equal parameters when they have already supported these three farm Law." As per reports, in the affidavit, farm unions have requested the top court to appoint an ex-judge and farmer union leaders to the panel.

WhatsApp faces trouble as CAIT files plea in SC

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court of India on Saturday, seeking a direction to instant messaging application WhatsApp to roll back its recently-launched new privacy policy on the ground that it violates fundamental rights of citizens and can impact the country's security.

The plea filed by the Confederation of All India Traders has also sought a direction to the Centre to intervene in the matter and frame guidelines to govern large technology-based companies such as WhatsApp Inc., Facebook Inc., and Facebook India Online Services Private Limited.

