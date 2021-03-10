Latest News: Pokhriyal May Become Uttarakhand CM; Queen Reacts To Meghan-Harry Interview

Pokhriyal in lead as probable Uttarakhand CM

After Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tendered his resignation on Tuesday evening, sources have informed Republic Media Network that Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal 'Nishank' is in the lead as the probable Chief Ministerial candidate for the state. As of now, the Cabinet Minister represents Haridwar Constituency of Uttarakhand in the Lok Sabha.

Haryana CM slams Hooda for letting women MLAs pull tractor

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while speaking in the state Assembly session on Tuesday said that it pained him when he saw his predecessor and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda riding a tractor during a protest against fuel price hike on Monday and women legislators of the party pulling it with ropes. While addressing the state Assembly, the Chief Minister at one point seemed to be holding back his tears and said that he could not sleep all night due to the visuals he saw on the television.

Rajasthan CM claims vaccine shortage at Centre

The row between the Rajsthan government and the Central government has escalated over sending enough COVID-19 vaccines to the state. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday claimed the Centre's "Data Completely Wrong". The statement comes after the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday has said that there is "no shortage" of the doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the state. Gehlot highlighted the issue in a series of tweets.

WB survey shows politicians' criminal record non-issue

A joint survey conducted by the West Bengal Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms found that candidates with criminal records have a 28 percent chance of winning elections, while those with no such legal obligation hold a 15 percent chance of being triumphant. The survey - 'Analysis of criminal and financial background details of candidates and MPs and MLAs since 2004 in West Bengal'- took into account 6,163 candidates, including 1,081 MPs and MLAs, who have contested parliamentary or assembly elections from West Bengal since 2004.

UK Palace reacts to Meghan & Harry's interview

In a statement on behalf of the Queen, Buckingham Palace on Tuesday said that the British Royal family is 'saddened' to learn of how challenging the last few years have been for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. The allegations made by the Duchess of Sussex were "concerning' and being 'taken very seriously", it added.