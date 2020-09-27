Latest News: President Gives Assent To Farm Bills; Subramanian Swamy On SSR Case And More

President Kovind gives his assent to all three farm bills

Amid massive farmer protests, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave his assent to all three Farm Bills passed by the Parliament - Essential Commodities (Amendment) 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services Act 2020 and the Farmers' produce trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020. Previously, Rajya Sabha's Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and a delegation of Akali Dal leaders met with the President separately, urging him to not sign these bills into law. BJP's oldest ally Akali Dal has already quit the NDA in protest to these Bills.

President gives his assent to the three #FarmBills :

▪️Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020

▪️Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020

▪️Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020

Payal Gosh says, 'FIR filed 6 days back & still no action taken' against Kashyap

Actress Payal Ghosh on Sunday said she would resort to a hunger strike if no action is taken against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap whom she has accused of raping her seven years ago. Ghosh in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV said, "the accused is sitting at home while all the investigation is happening with me."

Ghosh also highlighted that Kashyap has not been arrested despite the Mumbai Police registering an FIR against him six days back. "Investigation is only for me and he has not been called. I am angry because I am sitting at the police station from morning till night but he's chilling at home. 6 days since the FIR and no action has been taken. The cops have assured that they will cooperate and take necessary action soon."

Subramanian Swamy says, 'about time CBI registers an FIR U/s 302'

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy on Sunday took to his Twitter handle and wrote that it is 'about time' that the Central Bureau of Investigation files an FIR in the case and takes the probe ahead to solve the late actor's mysterious death. Swamy also penned a message for all Sushant Singh Rajput fans and urged them not to lose hope.

It is troubling for SSR fans to see various investigations are treading too cautiously for the satisfaction of those who want early justice for Sushant. I think it about time CBI registers an FIR u/s 302 since it is bound to do so under law given the information obtained so far — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 27, 2020

Armenia-Azerbaijan clash

As clashes erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan around the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia imposed martial law and ordered its military to mobilise. Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Susan Stepanyan informed that two Azerbaijani helicopters were shot down and three tanks were destroyed amid the fight between the two countries. While blaming each other for September 27 attack, Armenia said that Azerbaijan had carried out an air and artillery attack on the disputed region, Azerbaijan, on the other hand, said that it had launched a counteroffensive.

