Latest News: Protest Against NEET-JEE, CSK Staff Test Positive, Japan PM Resigns, & More

Here are the top stories this Friday evening:

Congress leads nationwide protest against NEET-JEE

The Congress on Friday launched a campaign against the Central government's decision to hold NEET and JEE exams during the coronavirus pandemic, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi urging people to speak up for the safety of students. Gandhi tweeted his appeal as part of the party's campaign under which it is holding countrywide protests on Friday to oppose the government's decision to hold NEET, JEE exams.

READ HERE

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer dismisses her 'no charge' claim

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde on Friday denied claims that he did not raise any bills to fight her case against Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. Rhea, the number one accused in Sushant’s death case, had claimed to Smita Parikh in a phone call on Wednesday that her lawyer offered to fight her case for free. However, Maneshinde has refuted Rhea’s claims, of which Smita Parikh has a recording, and which Rhea has also stated in one of her interviews.

READ HERE

DGCA mulls strict action on rule-breakers

In a bid to encourage Coronavirus (COVID-19) precautions, the DGCA on Thursday has stated that any passenger who refuses to wear a face mask in a flight can be put on the no-fly list by the airline, but no order has been passed on this. Moreover, the DGCA issued an order allowing airlines to serve pre-packed snacks, meals, and beverages on domestic flights and hot meals on international flights. These services were disrupted amid the first COVID-19 lockdown.

READ HERE

Multiple CSK staff test positive for COVID-19

In a massive blow to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the much-awaited IPL 2020 season in Dubai, several contingent members of the team tested positive for the novel coronavirus, sources revealed. The three-time champions had reached Dubai on August 21, after which they were sent into mandatory quarantine by the authorities. The team was ready to kick-start their training from Friday, however, several contingent members tested positive as a result of which the team's quarantine period has been extended.

READ HERE

Japan PM Shinzo Abe resigns

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced his resignation on August 28 due to his deteriorating health condition after he suffered a relapse of ulcerative colitis. The intestinal disease had caused trouble to the outgoing PM in the past as he had to resign during his first term as prime minister in 2007.

READ HERE