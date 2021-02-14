Latest News: Pulwama Martyrs Remembered; Donald Trump Acquitted By US Senate

Pulwama martyrs remembered

As February 14, 2021, marks 2 years of the Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 valiant Indian soldiers were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them, netizens took to Twitter to pay homage to the CRPF jawans who laid their lives for the nation. International sand artist and Padma Shri Awardee Sudarshan Pattnaik on Sunday paid tribute to the soldiers with his sand art. As of now, "#PulwamaAttack" is currently trending on Twitter with nearly 25,000 tweets.

Read: Netizens Remember Sacrifice Of CRPF Soldiers On 2nd Anniversary Of Pulwama Terror Attack

Trump acquitted by Senate

The Former United States President Donald Trump on Saturday has been acquitted in his unprecedented second impeachment trial for inciting violence on the U.S Capitol on January 6, 2021. Over a month after the Capitol violence, the Senate assembled for a rare weekend session to deliver its verdict, voting while armed National Guard troops continued to stand their posts outside the iconic building. Trump is the only president to has been impeached twice.

Read: US Senate Acquits Former President Donald Trump In Historical Impeachment Trial

Tesla to set-up manufacturing plant in Karnataka

The United States automaker giant Tesla is going to set an electric car manufacturing unit in the state of Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced on Saturday. "American firm Tesla will set up the car-manufacturing unit in Karnataka," the Chief Minister said. The chief minister further announced that an industrial corridor would be developed in Tumakuru with an investment of Rs 7,725 crore creating 2.8 lakh jobs. Hailing the Union Budget presented recently as historic, Yediyurappa said it would pave the way for a USD five- trillion economy by 2025.

Read: Tesla To Set Up Electric Car Manufacturing Unit In Karnataka, Announces CM Yediyurappa

Pro-Khalistan group's website banned

The crackdown on the pro-Khalistan radical outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) intensified as the Government of India banned the outfit's website just four days after it was launched. The SFJ website claiming to provide a platform for the Khalistan referendum was banned on the orders of the Department of Telecommunications. The website, which was launched by the pro-Khalistani outfit on February 10, 2021, asked the farmers to register to earn $21,000 annually while extending their support for the Khalistan referendum.

Read: Pro-Khalistan Outfit SFJ's Website Banned By Govt Of India Just Four Days After Its Launch

Manipur CM vows to protect village

After an armed group of an underground outfit allegedly fired several rounds in the air on February 6 and threatened the locals to vacate the village by Wednesday, heavy security has been deployed at K Hengjang village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur. Reacting to this, Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Saturday assured that the village will be fully protected and legal action will be taken against the armed men.

Read: Amid Violence Over Demand To Vacate Village In Manipur's Khengjang, CM Assures Protection