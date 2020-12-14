Latest News: Punjab CM Slams Kejriwal; Opposition's March To Oust Imran; Gunman Shot Dead

Punjab CM slams Kejriwal over fasting 'theatrics'

Slamming Delhi CM Kejriwal's announcement of observing a day-long fast, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday described it as "theatrics". In response to the call by farmers, Kejriwal announced that he would observe a day-long hunger strike amid an intensified stir against the three contentious laws. Captain said the Kejriwal government had "backstabbed" the farmers by "shamelessly" notifying one of the farm laws on November 23. He also said that Kejriwal has proved time and again that he is no friend of the farmers.

Gurung quizzes BJP on Gorkhaland commitment

Reiterating his support to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in the 2021 state Assembly polls, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supremo Bimal Gurung said that Banerjee has never failed to fulfill her promises. Slamming the BJP, Gurung at a public rally in Alipurduar district on Sunday, said that Centre has "never been serious" about finding a permanent solution to the statehood issue of the Gorkhas, adding that the Gorkha community has made so many sacrifices for the country.

Organisers on Pizza langer in farm protests

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Centre's farm laws. At the same time, ‘langars’ are being organised at various Delhi borders to feed the farmers. One such 'langar' which has gained attention is the 'pizza langar' which was organised by a group of five friends from Amritsar. They didn't have much time to organise regular 'langar', so they collected 'regular-sized' pizzas from a Haryana mall and set up a stall at the Singhu border, according to PTI. They distributed around 400 pizzas within a short span of time as a huge crowd, including the protesting farmers and residents from nearby areas, queued up.

Pakistan Opposition Announces Long March To Oust PTI Govt

Pakistan's Opposition alliance PDM on Sunday held its final anti-government rally in Lahore despite a ban on the gathering of more than 300 people owing to an increase in COVID-19 cases across the country. Top coalition leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement announced a long march to Islamabad to force Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign.

Gunman Shot Dead By Police Outside New York City Cathedral

An armed gunman was fatally shot by the police on the footsteps of a landmark New York City Cathedral on December 13 after he began firing two semiautomatic handguns at the end of a Christmas choral concert, police said. As per reports and police updates, the gunfire had begun little before 4 PM (local time) on Sunday almost immediately after an annual Christmas concert program, at the mother church of the Episcopal Diocese of New York, the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine.

