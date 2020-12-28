Latest News: Punjab CM's Appeal To Farmers; Trump Signs COVID-19 Relief Bill And More

Punjab CM appeal to farmers fails

Amit the ongoing farmers' stir over Centre's 3 contentious farm bills, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's appeal to protesting farmers to not damage telecom infrastructure seems to have failed. According to PTI sources, more than 176 signal transmitting sites have been vandalised in the last 24 hours. PTI quoted sources and also stated that as many as 176 towers have been damaged since Saturday. The total number of telecom towers that have been damaged so far is 1,4111.

Rahul Gandhi slammed for Italy trip amid agri protests

Amid the Centre-Farmer struggle over the three Farm Laws, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi left for Milan, Italy via a Qatar Airlines flight on Sunday. Slamming the ex-Congress chief for leaving the country ahead of the new year, BJP leader Khushbu Sundar said that if Rahul Gandhi is concerned about farmers, he should have been with them on the streets and not fly off to Italy. She then said that she has not expected anything else from Rahul Gandhi, slamming the leader for doing "all talks and only drama".

Nitish Kumar opens up after Arunachal jolt by BJP

Amid a tussle between JDU and BJP in the aftermath of political developments in Arunachal Pradesh, questions have been raised over the well-being of the ruling NDA alliance in Bihar and weather Nitish Kumar will continue to be the CM. Reacting to this, Nitish Kumar said that it was BJP who persuaded him to become the Chief Minister and that he is not greedy for the post. This comes after Nitish left the post of JDU president and the party-appointed Nitish's close aide RCP Singh to the top post.

BJP accuses TMC Minister of leading violent mob

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has levelled another serious allegation on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, accusing its minister of leading a violent mob that damaged the house of BJP’s District Secretary in the state. BJP’s West Bengal unit chief Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday shared a video of a loud gang carrying weapons and marching towards the house of its district Secretary Manoj Ghosh in Cooch Behar late at night. He alleged that the group was led by the TMC minister and lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the law-and-order situation in the state.

Trump signs COVID-19 relief bill

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package after days of delays and avoid a federal government shutdown. The bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits. According to the Associated Press, Trump announced the signing in a statement on Sunday night that spoke of his frustrations with the COVID-19 relief for including only $600 checks to most Americans instead of the $2,000 that his fellow Republicans rejected.

