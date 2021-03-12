Latest News: QUAD Meet; PM Modi's March From Ahmedabad; Uttarakhand Cabinet Expansion

PM Modi To Launch 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' And Flag Off March From Ahmedabad Today

To mark the 75th year of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will inaugurate ''Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' and flag off Padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. "The Padyatra to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cover a journey of 241 miles from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari and will end on April 5 lasting for 25 days," announced Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel.

Read full story here

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat May Expand Cabinet On March 12, 3 Berths Up For Grabs

Newly appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat is expected to expand his cabinet on Friday, March 12, state BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat said on Thursday. However, there is no official word on this so far.

The Uttarakhand cabinet can have 12 ministers and three more posts are up for grabs, he said. While two berths have remained vacant since the BJP government came to power in 2017, another fell vacant after the demise of Finance Minister Prakash Pant in June 2019.

Read full story here

Suvendu Adhikari Reaches Simhavahini Temple; To File Nomination From Nandigram Today

Ahead of Bengal polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday morning reached Simhavahini temple to offer prayers. After offering prayers at the temple, the BJP leader will be filing his nomination papers from Nandigram today. Adhikari, who will be taking on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is expected to be accompanied by Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan and Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty.

Read full story here

QUAD Leaders Summit With PM Modi, Biden, Suga & Morrison To Hold 1st Meet Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with United States President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will join each other for a virtual summit of the Quadrilateral Framework (QUAD) on Friday.

During the QUAD meeting, the leaders from four nations, inducing India, Australia, and Japan, will be discussing a range of international issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, prevailing economic crisis, and climate change, the White House said. Press secretary Jen Psaki told the reporters at her daily news conference that US President Joe Biden’s choice of making Quad one of his earliest multilateral engagements “speaks to the importance we [US] place on close cooperation with our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific”.

Read full story here

Netflix Cracks Down On Password-sharing Tool; To Rollout Account Verification Feature

American OTT platform Netflix is currently testing a new feature that could signal the start of an effort to crack down on password sharing. Due to this testing, some viewers attempting to use somebody else's account are now being stopped by a screen that says, "If you don't live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching." Commenting on this, a Netflix Spokesperson has confirmed the new feature and also informed that this feature will be getting a limited rollout at this time.

Read full story here

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.