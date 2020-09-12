Latest News: Rahul Hits Out At Govt; Sena’s Jibe At Kangana; Ram Temple Trust Defrauded

Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi-led govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government by putting out a 4-point list of the repercussions of the pandemic. Taking a jibe at the government, Gandhi quoted the fall in GDP, the job losses, rise in stressed loans, and the rising coronavirus cases in the country. Earlier this week, the former Congress President had compared the nation to a “ship going nowhere”. He had also called the lockdown “a death sentence” for the poor saying that 'finished' jobs and small businesses.

Modi Govt’s ‘well-planned fight’ against Covid has put India in an abyss of:



1. Historic GDP reduction of 24%

2. 12 crore jobs lost

3. 15.5 lac crores additional stressed loans

4. Globally highest daily Covid cases & deaths.



But for GOI & media ‘sab changa si’. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 12, 2020

Sena takes a veiled dig at Kangana Ranaut

In a veiled attack on actor Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said that Mumbai is not Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and those who made such remark are “enjoying” the result of it. Defending nepotism in Bollywood, Sena mouthpiece said in its editorial that it is not new and has dominated in the olden times as well. It said that actors like Rajesh Khanna, Jitendra, Dharmendra did not have a family backing in Bollywood, yet they made a name for themselves. Sena editorial said that those who have made fortune in Mumbai, they make their buildings in areas like Pali Hill and Malabar Hill, "but they must not harbour enmity against the one who gave them shelter."

Ram Temple Trust defrauded of Rs 6 Lakh

Ram Mandir Trust secretary Champat Rai filed a complaint with Ayodhya Police, alleging that unknown persons have fraudulently transferred Rs 6 lakh from the bank account of the trust. He also alleged that the fraudsters attempted to transfer Rs 10 lakh with a third cheque that was timely detected as counterfeit by the bank. The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR, and Ayodhya DIG Deepak Kumar told that the account in which money was transferred in Mumbai.

"We have seized the account in which the fund has been transferred. A police team has been sent to Lucknow and another team to Bombay as the account in which the money has been transferred is of Maharashtra," the DIG said.

India reports record coronavirus cases

India reported a record single-day surge of 97,570 new COVID-19 cases with 1,201 related deaths on September 11. Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said that the total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 46,59,984, including 9,58,316 active cases. The ministry said that 36,24,196 COVID-19 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 77,472 infected people lost their lives. India has become the second worst-hit nation in terms of coronavirus cases and related deaths.

Delhi Metro back on track, all lines available

All lines of the Delhi Metro network opened on Saturday, including the Airport Express Line as part of the third stage of the graded reopening of the urban transport service. Passengers will be able to travel on all the lines from 6 am to 11 pm daily. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has made all the necessary arrangements for its proper functionality. To avoid huge crowds, especially during peak hours, the DMRC chief appealed to the people to refrain from travelling during peak hours. He also requested people to use rapid transport only if urgently needed.

With the resumption of service on the Airport Express Line, all lines of the Delhi Metro network are now open! Remember to follow the guidelines when travelling. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/e9BsAS9A9B — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 12, 2020

