Latest News: Raj Govt Sends Proposal; Sushant's Father Files FIR; WB Extends Lockdown

Here are the latest news headlines at 8 pm:

Rajasthan Govt Sends Proposal To Governor

For the third time in a row, the Rajasthan government sent a revised proposal to Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday, asking him to summon the Assembly session from July 31. Earlier in the day, a meeting of the Rajasthan Cabinet chaired by CM Ashok Gehlot formulated a response to the conditions put forth by Mishra. This comes a day after Mishra had given a conditional nod for the Assembly session provided the state government gives a 21-day notice.

Read full story here.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Father Files FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty

In the latest development to the Sushant Rajput's death probe, on Tuesday, the actor's father has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Rajiv Nagar Police station in Patna. The FIR has been lodged against the actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC. Five other persons have also been reportedly booked for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy'.

Read full story here.

West Bengal Extends Bi-weekly Lockdown Till August 31

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that, as per the bi-weekly lockdown adopted, will be extended in the state till August 31. The TMC supremo informed that the bi-weekly lockdown will be in effect on the following dates: August 2, 5, 8, 9, 16, 17, 23, 24, and 30. Apart from this, she added that till August 31 a complete lockdown will be observed on Sundays.

Read full story here.

Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair Sent To Five-day Customs Custody

In a significant development in the Kerala gold smuggling case, accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair have been sent to five-day Customs custody. This comes after the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court of Economic Offences heard the petition by the Customs Department on Tuesday and agreed to grant them the custody of the duo till August 1. While multiple agencies have been probing the gold smuggling case, the Customs has been at the forefront of the probe.

Read full story here.

China Suspends Hong Kong Extradition Treaties

While responding to the measures taken by several countries against the Asian superpower, China announced the suspension of Hong Kong’s extradition treaties with Canada, Australia, and the UK. According to reports, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced the development on July 28 after all three countries raised their concerns over the newly-passed controversial national security law for the former British colony’s Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). Therefore, these countries declared the suspension of their extradition treaties with Hong Kong.

Read full story here.