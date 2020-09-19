Latest News: Rajeev Sharma 'spied' For China, Rhea Admits To Drug Consumption, And More

Top stories this Saturday evening:

Rajeev Sharma 'spied' for China: Police

Briefing about the Delhi journalist who was arrested for allegedly spying for China, Delhi police's special cell on Saturday, revealed that freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma had been in contact with Chinese intelligence officers since 2016. Police revealed that Sharma was arrested on September 14 based on inputs with central agencies and he was found in possession of sensitive defence documents when his houses were raided. Police is currently interrogating the Sharma and his two accomplices - a Chinese national and a Nepalese national after being given 6-day remand by a Delhi court.

Rhea admits to drug consumption at NCB

In a big development, top NCB sources informed Republic Media Network that Rhea Chakraborty has confessed to consuming drugs after a 1-and-a-half day of rigorous interrogation by the agency. While the actor had earlier claimed that she had only procured drugs for Sushant and his friends, she has now admitted that she did consume drugs herself. Rhea cracked after the NCB made her realise that procuring and peddling narcotics was a more serious offence than consuming them, sources said.

Monsoon Session may be curtailed

As parliament continues its business on the fifth day, the Business Advisory Committee met to discuss possible curtailment of the monsoon session as 32 MPs test positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). Speaking to ANI after the meeting, a participant stated that the decision has been left to the discretion of the Speaker. Several MPs had expressed concerns of COVID-19 stating 'Can't risk lives'.

Farooq speaks in LS since release from detention

After 13 months since Parliament revocation of Article 370 & 35A from Jammu-Kashmir, NC chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday, spoke for the first time in Parliament about the situation in his home state - now a Union territory. Slamming the Centre for the move, he said pointed out to the lack of 4G internet in most of Kashmir and no progress was taking place in the bifurcated UT. Urging Centre to initiate talks with Pakistan like China, he said border skirmishes were killing citizens in Kashmir.

Deepak Chahar starts proceedings

Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Updates: Mumbai Vs Chennai: Arch-rivals to start proceedings in the high-octane curtain-raiser as MS Dhoni returns to competitive cricket after 14 months.

