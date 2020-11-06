Latest News: Rajnath Singh Exposes Pak, America Awaits Poll Results; COVID-19 Update

Puri slams Pak over removal of Sikh body

Reacting to Pakistan's decision to take away the control rights of Gurudwara Shri Kartarpur Sahib from Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee, Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri asserted that this action of Pakistan's government should be condemned in the 'strongest possible terms'. Hardeep Singh Puri said, 'Representatives of the Gurudwara Prabandhan Committee have been removed and members of ISI have been put to control Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara'.

UP govt puts up 'name-shame' posters again

On Thursday, Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government declared 14 anti-CAA, anti-NRC protesters as absconders and announced cash rewards for their arrest. Yogi government has restarted its attempt to nab those who opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) last year. Earlier, eight of these 14 protesters were declared wanted under the Gangster Act. The UP government officials also pasted notices outside their houses and all 14 were accused of arson, spreading communal disharmony, and causing damage to public properties during the anti-CAA, NRC protest in Lucknow that turned violent.

Rajnath exposes Pak's methods

On Thursday, inaugurating diamond jubilee celebrations of the National Defence College (NDC), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Pakistan continues to remain adamant in the use of terrorism as state policy but India has achieved "substantial success" in working with like-minded countries to not only expose Islamabad's "regressive policies" but to also make it increasingly difficult to continue with its previous "business as usual approach".

India's COVID-19 tally

With 47,638 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 84,11,724. With 670 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,24,985. Total active cases are 5,20,773 after a decrease of 7,189 in the last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 77,65,966 with 54,157 new discharges in the last 24 hrs. Tamil Nadu reports 2,348 new COVID19 cases, 28 deaths, and 2,413 discharges on Thursday, as per the State Health Department. The total number of cases in the State now stands at 7,36,777 including 7,06,444 discharges and 11,272 deaths. There are 19,061 active cases in the State.

Joe Biden on delayed result

Democracy is sometimes messy and requires a little patience, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said as the counting of votes for the US election is taking longer than usual. Biden also urged Americans to stay calm and wait patiently while every vote is being counted. Biden needs just six electoral college votes to reach the magic figure of 270 and win the race to the White House, while President Donald Trump has 214 electoral college votes.

