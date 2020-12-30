Latest News: Rajnath Singh Warns China; Vardhan Nominated To GAVI Board; Ex-Pak FM Held

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Nominated To Global Vaccine Alliance Board

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has been nominated to be a board member at the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Dr Harsh Vardhan will be representing the South East Area Regional Office (SEARO)/ Western Pacific Regional Office (WPRO) constituency on the GAVI Board from January 1, 2021, until December 31, 2023. At present, the seat is held by Myint Htwe of Myanmar.

Rajnath Singh Warns China On Expansionism

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has issued a warning to China and said that India has the capability to deal with any country having expansionist agenda. He said New Delhi is very focused on dealing with external threats to its security and "anyone who causes trouble will not be spared".

#WATCH India has a sharp focus. ‘Jo hume chedega hum usse chhorenge nahi’. We want to maintain peaceful relations with all nations: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to ANI, on being asked if this year's incident at the border was a result of possible collusion between China-Pak pic.twitter.com/AxcPSKxEfs — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020

IAF Chief Mulls Beijing's Motives

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Tuesday said any serious conflict with India does not suit China's global aspirations and "grand plans" and the trigger for the Ladakh face-off could be the result of a variety of reasons including a "military-dominated misadventure" that escalated following the rapid trust deficit faced by the neighbouring country due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

"The important question for all of us is - any serious Indo-China conflict is not good for China. If Chinese aspirations are global, then it does not suit their grand plans. Then what could be the possible Chinese objective for their actions in the North? This is important to understand," he said.

Siddaramaiah Slams Karnataka Anti-cow Slaughter Bill

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that passing anti-cow slaughter bill in the legislative assembly without allowing discussion reflects the "coward nature" of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress leader Siddaramaiah also said that if the anti-cow slaughter bill is debated on the floor of the house, the BJP is afraid of being 'exposed'.

Passing Anti-Cow slaughter bill in Legislative Assembly without allowing discussion, reflects the coward nature of @BJP4Karnataka.



They are afraid of being exposed if a debate is held on the floor of the house.



1/6#CowSlaughterBill — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 29, 2020

WB CM Mamata Terms Visva Bharati VC 'BJP Man'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday targeted Visva-Bharati University (VBU) Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty, calling him a “BJP man”. She also accused her saffron rival of enabling communal politics at Visva-Bharati University, which was founded by Rabindranath Tagore.

Imran Khan's NAB Arrests Ex-Pak FM Khawaja Asif

Pakistan's former Foreign Minister and PML-N leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif were arrested in Islamabad on Tuesday by anti-corruption officials for allegedly having assets beyond means of income. Asif was reportedly taken into the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) when he was coming out of a party meeting, said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

