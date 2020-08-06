Latest News: GOI's Notice For CBI Probe; J&K Gets New Lt-Guv; Ram Mandir Billboard In NYC

New York's Times Square displays huge billboard of Ram Mandir

While PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on August 5, a billboard with an image of Lord Ram along with the Mandir came up in New York’s Times Square. The groundbreaking ceremony was not only celebrated across different Indian states but the observance of the historic event also reached the United States. As per reports, the billboard image featuring Lord Ram was part of the Bhoomi Pujan celebrations planned by the Hindu-American diaspora in New York City.

#WATCH USA: A digital billboard of #RamMandir comes up in New York’s Times Square.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'Bhoomi Pujan' of #RamMandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Gq4Gi2kfvR — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Manoj Sinha appointed new J&K lieutenant governor

BJP leader and former Union Minister Manoj Sinha has been appointed as Jammu and Kashmir’s new Lieutenant Governor. This development took place following the resignation of Girish Chandra Murmu. Murmu had submitted his resignation on August 5 after serving nine months as the first L-G of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Delhi's iconic writer Sadia Dehlvi passes away

Renowned Delhi-based writer and activist Sadia Dehlvi has passed away at the age of 63 after battling with cancer on August 5. Sadia was reportedly admitted to a Delhi hospital recently and was also undergoing treatment.

Centre Issues Notice For CBI To Probe Sushant Case

Sushant Singh Rajput's unnatural death case investigation has now been handed over to the CBI by the Union of India. This comes after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta announced in the Supreme Court hearing on Wednesday, August 5, that the Centre had agreed to the Bihar government's request for a CBI probe. Republic TV has exclusively accessed the Government of India's notification to the CBI, dated August 5, to probe Bihar police's case relating to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Investigators looking into negligence causing Beirut explosion

In the aftermath of the horrific explosion at Lebanon’s capital Beirut, the investigators probing the deadly incident are reportedly focussed on possible negligence in the storage of tons of highly explosive fertilizer in the port warehouse. Meanwhile, the government has ordered the arrest of several port officials.

Facebook removes Trump post over false COVID-19 claim

In a first of its kind move, Facebook removed a post from US President Donald Trump’s page for spreading false claims about COVID-19 infection on Thursday, August 5. The social media giant has faced severe criticism for going lenient on Trump's controversial posts citing 'freedom of speech'.

