Latest News: Kangana-Sena Row Grows; IAF To Induct Rafale; Doorstep Banking By PSB

IAF to induct Rafale aircraft into 17 squadron 'Golden Arrows'

The formal induction ceremony of the Rafale fighter jets will take place at the Ambala Air Force Station on September 10, Thursday. The five Rafale jets, three single-seat and two twin-seater trainers landed at the Ambala airbase on July 29 nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.

At 10.00 AM tomorrow, #Rafale aircraft will be formally inducted into @IAF_MCC at the Air Force Station in Ambala. The aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the “Golden Arrows”. The Rafale jets are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in more than two decades. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 9, 2020

Read - IAF To Induct Rafale Aircraft Into 17 Squadron 'Golden Arrows': Here's The Event Schedule

Kangana Ranaut-Sena row grows

In a massive development in the Kangana Ranaut vs the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC spat, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed his displeasure over the handling of the issue by the Uddhav Thackeray government. According to sources, Koshyari has summoned the Principal Advisor to CM, Ajoy Mehta, citing displeasure over BMC's action in the incident involving Kangana Ranaut. The Governor is expected to make a report and submit it to the Centre, sources added.

Read - Kangana Ranaut-Sena Row Grows; Governor Summons CM Uddhav's Advisor For Report To Centre

News of villages near LAC being vacated is fake: Indian Army

The Indian Army on Wednesday rubbished media reports regarding villages being vacated near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) amid border tensions with China and termed them "malicious". Public Relations Officer, Defence, Tezpur suggested people of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam not pay attention to the rumours and "get all news confirmed by authorities before retweeting it."

#HarKaamDeshKeNaam #IndianArmy #WeCare

The news of vacation of villages near #LAC are fake & malicious. The public of #ArunachalPradesh & #Assam are advised not to pay heed to such rumours and get all news confirmed by authorities before retweeting it. @adgpi @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/iRmy3oIVI6 — PRO Defence Tezpur (Assam/Arunachal Pradesh) (@ProAssam) September 9, 2020

Read - News Of Villages Near LAC Being Vacated Is Fake: Indian Army Calls Out 'malicious' Reports

FM Sitharaman unveils doorstep banking services by PSBs

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday inaugurated Doorstep Banking Services by Public Sector Banks (PSBs), to provide the convenience of banking services to people at their doorsteps. The services can be rendered by doorstep banking agents deployed by selected Service providers at 100 centres across the country, a press release issued by the Finance Ministry said. FM Sitharaman also participated in the awards ceremony to felicitate best performing banks on EASE Banking Reforms Index.

Read - FM Sitharaman Unveils Doorstep Banking Services By PSBs; Declares EASE 2.0 Index Results

Coronavirus: Single-day spike of 95,735 COVID-19 cases in India

A single-day spike of 95,735 new COVID-19 cases and 1,172 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 44,65,864 including 9,19,018 active cases, 34,71,784 cured/discharged/migrated & 75,062 deaths: Ministry of Health.

Read - Coronavirus LIVE Updates:India's Tally Rises To 44,65,864 Cases, Death Toll Crosses 75,000

Plasma therapy not beneficial in reducing mortality: ICMR

Use of Convalescent Plasma (CP) therapy in Coronavirus-infected patients does not help in reducing mortality or progression to severe COVID-19, a study funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has found. The apex medical research body has made these revelations to investigate the effectiveness of plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 after conducting a study in 39 hospitals across India.

Read - Plasma Therapy Not Beneficial In Reducing Mortality And Covid Progression: ICMR Study