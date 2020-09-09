Latest News: Rhea To Move Sessions Court; Swamy Demands Malviya’s Removal; COVID-19 Update

Rhea to move sessions court for bail

Rhea Chakraborty is set to move to sessions court on September 9 after she was sent to 14-day judicial custody following her arrest by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). She will be moved to Mumbai jail spending the night at the anti-drugs agency office. Meanwhile, the NCB SIT team has prepared a list of 20-25 top Bollywood celebrities who were related to the alleged drug cartel. These names were given by Showik Chakraborty and Rhea during their interrogation.

Swamy demands BJP IT cell head removal

Senior BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy has demanded the removal of his own party's IT cell head Amit Malviya. Earlier, the Rajya Sabha MP had claimed that the BJP IT cell has "gone rogue". Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Dr Swamy said that by tomorrow (September 9) if Malviya is not removed from the post, "it means the party brass does not want to defend me". He Sabha said that since there is no forum in the party where he can ask for "cadre opinion," he will have to defend himself.

By tomorrow If Malaviya is not removed from BJP IT cell (which is my five villages compromise proposal to Nadda) it means the party brass does not want to defend me. Since there is no forum in the party where I can ask for cadre opinion, hence I will have to defend myself. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 9, 2020

Nitish's JDU & Paswan's LJP's war-of-words escalates

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag Paswan who heads the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, especially for 'mismanagement' during the COVID-19 pandemic, for the migrant crisis that began due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown and increasing crime rate in the state. While Janta Dal-United (JDU) has refuted the remarks and compared Chirag to 'Kalidasa' who chops the branch of the tree on which he is sitting, LJP has made it clear that it will decide if the party wants to contest the upcoming polls with Nitish Kumar's JDU.

Trump attacks Kamala Harris at North Carolina rally

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched an attack on Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, saying "people don't like her" and it would be "an insult" to America if she becomes the President. Addressing a rally in North Carolina, Trump said, "People don't like her (Kamala Harris)--nobody likes her. She can never be the first woman president of the US. It will be an insult to our country." He said that it was interesting that Biden picked her as his running mate in the upcoming elections despite her having "left the race".

"She left the race (for President) and it's interesting that they picked her because, in theory, they should win California but I don't know, we will make them play for that. You always pick someone who is going up in the polls," Trump added.

Coronavirus: 1,115 deaths reported, 89,706 new cases

India reported a single-day surge of 89,706 new positive COVID-19 cases and 1,115 deaths on September 8. Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said that the total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 43,70,128, including 8,97,394 active cases. The ministry said that 33,98,844 COVID-19 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 73,890 infected people lost their lives. India has become the second worst-hit nation in terms of coronavirus cases and related deaths.

