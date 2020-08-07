Latest News: Rhea's Call Records Accessed, COVID-19 Recovery Rate Touches 68% And More

Here are the headline this Friday evening:

Rhea Chakraborty was in touch with Bandra DCP Trimukhe

In a massive development into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Republic TV accessed call details of Rhea Chakraborty and Abhishek Trimukhe, Bandra DCP. The details suggest that Rhea and senior cop Trimukhe exchanged 4 calls and one text message. The conversations between a senior Mumbai Police officer and Rhea Chakraborty raises questions — about the nature and the context of the calls.

'BJP's stance vindicated'

Reacting to the Supreme Court's statement expressing surprise at the MOU signed between Congress and the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2008, the BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra, on Friday, said it had vindicated the BJP's stance, at a press conference. Stating that the country was surprised as was the SC, Patra said it was time the Congress answered. Alleging links between the MOU and the RGF scam, he said the entire dealing seems like a conspiracy.

'NEP focuses on 'how to think': PM Modi

All these years India's education system focused on "What to think?", but the National Education Policy, NEP 2020 emphasises on "How to think", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Delivering the inaugural address at the 'Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under NEP, PM Modi said that there is no lack of information and content in the current generation.

BCCI confirms postponement of India's series against Eng

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially confirmed that Team India's home limited-overs series against England has been postponed until early 2021. The national cricket board had also posted the same on their official Twitter handle as well.

Coronavirus Recovery Rate touches 68%

The Coronavirus recovery rate has touched a record high of 68% while the total recoveries have jumped to 13,78,105 after nearly 50,000 patients got cured in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

