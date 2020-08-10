Latest News: Rhea’s Statement Fails To Match With CA; NCP MLAs In Touch With BJP

Rhea’s statement fails to match with her CA: Sources

Rhea Chakraborty’s statement didn’t match with her CA as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) grilled the actor strictly based on the interrogation of her and Sushant’s CA, sources said. At first, Rhea didn’t give proper answers to ED officers when she was asked about the amount withdrawn from Sushant’s account. Rhea and her CA’s statements differed in the case of money withdrawn from Sushant’s account. ED will also probe from the perspective whether the amount of Rs15 crore reached Rhea and her family through the companies in question.

12 NCP MLAs upset with Uddhav govt in touch with BJP: Sources

As many as 12 MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are in touch with Maharashtra’s opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and are likely to join the party by month-end, said Republic TV sources. A majority of these MLAs, in touch with BJP’s central leadership, are from western Maharashtra. These MLAs are apparently the same lawmakers who supported Maharashtra Deputy CM and senior party leader Ajit Pawar when he formed the short-lived government in 2019 with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis. Last month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray dared the opposition to topple his government and said though it is a "three-wheeler" government, he is firmly in control of its steering wheel.

India records 62,064 new cases in 24 Hrs, tally crosses 22 lakh mark

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on August 10 that the number of recovered COVID-19 patients has crossed the 15 lakh mark. The ministry said that the coronavirus infection remains concentrated in 10 states that contribute more than 80% of the new cases. India witnessed a single-day spike of 62,064 new coronavirus cases on August 9, taking the total case tally past 22 lakh-mark. The country recorded over 60,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day. As many as 1,007 people lost their lives to the contagious disease, taking the total coronavirus-related death toll to 44,386.

Brazil remembers its 100,000+ Covid victims with crosses & balloons

Brazil surpassed a grim milestone of 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 on August 8, and five months after the first reported case the country has not shown signs of progress in containing the virus. In a tribute to COVID-19 victims on August 9, the non-governmental group Rio de Paz placed crosses on the sand on the famed Copacabana beach and released 1,000 red balloons into the sky. The Latin American nation of 210 million people has been reporting an average of more than 1,000 daily virus-related deaths since late May and reported 905 deaths in the last 24-hour period. The death and infection toll is second only to the United States.

EU urges independent inquiry into explosion, donates $38.9 mn in aid

European Council President Charles Michel called for an independent inquiry on August 9 into the massive explosion that rocked Lebanon's capital Beirut last week. At least 158 people lost their lives while 6,000 people have suffered injuries. The European Council President said that the bloc has donated $38.9 million as emergency aid to Lebanon and vowed an additional amount of $35 million to address the urgent needs.

"The people in Lebanon want to know the truth, they deserve transparency and justice. An independent and credible inquiry into the cause of this tragedy is therefore crucial," said Michel while addressing an international conference on assistance and support to Beirut.

