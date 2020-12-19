Latest News: Row Over Tagore Poster; Pics Of India's Bullet Train; Amit Shah In Bengal

Amit Shah reaches West Bengal

On Saturday, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata after 1 am, amid massive rebellion in the ruling Trinamool Congress. Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Mamata Banerjee ruled state and will take stock of his BJP's work in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections slated to be held next year. Amit Shah extended his tribute to Rabindranath Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee after reaching Bengal. Speculations are rife that ex-TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari, may join the BJP during Shah's visit along with a slew of disgruntled TMC leaders, including some MLAs such as Silbhadra Dutta and Jitendra Tiwari.

TMC slams BJP for using Tagore in poster

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Bolpur in Birbhum district, hoardings with his picture of Rabindranath Tagore in the same frame caused outrage and TMC has accused the BJP of insulting Gurudeb. The pictures also caused outrage in neighbouring Santiniketan with a member of Tagore's family calling it "disgusting". TMC took to Twitter and told Amit Shah and BJP to "know the limits." The party said that BJP has once again insulted Tagore, adding that people of Bengal will "NEVER forgive this!" However, BJP leader Anupam Hazra, a picture of whom also figured in the same hoarding, alleged it was the handiwork of Trinamool Congress to embarrass the saffron party ahead of Shah's visit.

Kapil Sibal urges PM Modi to listen to farmers

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid ongoing farmers' protest, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that the Centre is spreading three lies on the three contentious farm laws. He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to understand the pain of the farmers and stated that farmers' protests are not a part of politics. Sibal on Saturday also said that Demonetisation, Coronavirus and China-India clash at LAC are the three lies that Centre has said to the people of India.

First pics of India's Bullet train released by Japan's embassy

The Embassy of Japan in India on Friday released pictures of 'E5 series Shinkansen' (Japan's bullet train) which will be used as rolling stock for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project. Prime Minister Narender Modi's Mumbai-Ahemdabad high-speed rail project, also known as 'bullet train project' is expected to create over 90,000 direct and indirect jobs during the construction phase. Earlier on September 14, 2017, PM Modi and then Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe had laid the foundation stone for Rs 1.08 lakh crore worth Mumbai-Ahemdabad rail project. Currently, the trains running on Mumbai-Ahemdabad route take over 7 hrs to travel the distance and flights take an hour. However, the bullet trains are expected to cover the 508-km stretch in 2 hrs.

India dismisses Pakistan's allegations of targeting UN vehicle

India on Friday termed Pakistan's claim regarding the Indian Army “specifically targeting” the UN vehicle in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as false and factually incorrect. The Indian Army has denied reports about targeting United Nations Military Observers' vehicle in PoK, reported ANI. Earlier, Pakistan had reportedly accused India of having "specifically targeted" a UN vehicle carrying two officers of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) from across the Line of Control.

