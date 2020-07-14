Latest News: Sachin Pilot's Planned Presser; Challenge To US Visa Rules, Top Stories Today

Here are the latest news headlines from India at 8 pm:

Sachin Pilot to hold briefing tomorrow

According to sources, Congress leader Sachin Pilot will hold a press briefing at 10 am on Wednesday, July 15. This will be his first public interaction since the crisis in Rajasthan Congress began unfolding on July 11. After he was sacked as Rajasthan Deputy CM and the Pradesh Congress Committee president, he tweeted that "truth cannot be defeated".

Swapna Suresh, Kerala Min exchanged calls

The knot around Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan government over the gold smuggling scandal is only tightening. Investigative agencies are now looking into the call records data of the key accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith Kumar and Republic TV has learnt that in these records lay answers to some questions.

COVID vaccine human trails kick-started

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday revealed that the human trials of the two indigenous vaccines for COVID-19 had begun and that there were approximately 1000 human volunteers for the same. "The two candidates have got their sites ready and they are doing their clinical study on approximately a 1000 human volunteers each at different sites," Director General of ICMR, Balram Bhargava.

Shekhar Kapur's prediction

Director Shekhar Kapur took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday to predict what the future holds for the theatres. "Theatres are not going to open for atleast a year. So all hype around first weeks bussiness of 100+ crores is dead," Kapur claimed.

Lawsuit against Trump's new Visa rule

Days after US President Donald Trump administration rolled out new visa law for international students, several American technology giants including Google, Facebook, and Microsoft have joined the lawsuit filed against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) latest rule by the Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The new directive that bars foreign students from staying in the United States if they fail to attend at least one in-person course, has caused a stir among many firms.

