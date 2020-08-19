Latest News: Swamy & Ankita Expect 'favourable' Sushant Case Verdict; Pranab 'stable'

The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on August 19 on the petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty, seeking transfer of FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father in the death case from Patna to Mumbai. Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter on August 18 to appeal to the apex court for an early decision. Shweta said "we have been very hopeful and have been patiently waiting", adding that "every minute of delay is causing pain and heartbreak." Later, she shared an image from Bhagwad Gita and wrote, “Lead us from darkness to light”.

Subramanian Swamy expects favourable judgement

Ahead of SC verdict on Rhea's transfer petition in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Subramanian Swamy said that he expects a 'favourable' judgement. However, he added, "But remember it is single judge court which basically considers whether the Bihar FIR be transferred to Mumbai. For transfer of both investigations to CBI is normally of a 2 judge, but Article 142 empowers this judge too."

Ex-President Pranab Mukherjee stable

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is stable and that his vital parameters continue to remain under control and are manageable, said his son Abhijit Mukherjee providing a health update. Mukherjee, 84, remained in critical condition for a number of days following brain surgery at a hospital in New Delhi. He had also tested positive for COVID-19 before the surgery and was put on ventilator support. Taking to Twitter, the ex-president's son Abhijit informed that positive signs of improvement were observed in his father’s condition, urging the people of the country to pray for his speedy recovery. He also thanked the team of doctors at the Army Hospital R&R for their sincere efforts to bring the former President's vital parameters under control.

COVID-19: 1,092 death in last 24 hrs, overall 27,67,273 cases

India witnessed a single-day spike of 64,531 new coronavirus cases on August 18, taking the total case tally 27,67,273. As many as 1,092 people lost their lives to the contagious disease, taking the total coronavirus-related death toll over 52,889. Ministry of Health said that a total of 20,37,870 people have been cured/discharged/migrated from the highly contagious disease, taking the recovery rate to 73.64 per cent. The third worst-hit country has been reporting the highest surge in daily coronavirus cases surpassing the United States and Brazil that have a higher overall tally.

Mali President resigns after mutiny

Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced his resignation to “avoid bloodshed” hours after he was detained by mutineers amid the deepening political crisis in the frail West African Nation. In a brief statement broadcasted on Mali’s national television, Keita said that the military intervention has left him with no choice but to resign because he does not wish “blood to be shed.” Keita said he has decided to give up his duties from this day onwards. It is not clear whether the military is officially in charge of the country or not. Earlier on August 18, P Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse were arrested by the military troops in a dramatic escalation to the growing unrest in the country.

Ankita Lokhande Speaks Up Ahead Of SC Verdict

Ahead of the top court's verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of abetment of Sushant's alleged suicide case against her from Patna to Mumbai, Ankita Lokhande has said that she is waiting for the verdict. Taking to Twitter, Lokhande wrote 'waiting' along with hashtag Justice for Sushant. Lokhande, who is Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend, has demanded the CBI probe into the actor's death and has expressed confidence in the judiciary that truth will be in open soon. Earlier this week, she was also dragged in the allegations and fake news surrounding the case, with reports claiming that Sushant paid the EMI for her flat.

