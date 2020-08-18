Latest News: Sushant's Kin Appeal To SC; Sena Distracts; Lakhs Sign #CBIForSSR Petition

Shweta Singh demands early SC decision

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter on August 18 to appeal to Supreme Court for an early decision. Shweta said "we have been very hopeful and have been patiently waiting" adding that "every minute of delay is causing pain and heartbreak." Shweta's tweet comes a day after Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh spoke to Republic TV saying that he believed a delay in judgment could cause further tampering of evidence. "I am very shocked by this delay in judgment. If judge sir felt Mumbai police should continue, then he should have said it that day only. This time in the interim is being wasted. Although Mumbai Police has still not filed an FIR. Maybe they could have asked the Patna police to continue the investigation in the interim since they had an FIR," said Vikas Singh.

Requesting for an early decision from the Supreme Court, we have been very hopeful and have been patiently waiting. Every minute of delay is causing pain and heartbreak. #CBIForSSR — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 18, 2020

Sena drags SSR death case in Facebook controversy

Shiv Sena made a veiled attack on the Centre, saying Facebook is being used as a platform to spread enmity between Hindus and Muslims and has promoted hate speech. In its Saamana editorial, Sena claimed that the tags of being a 'silent PM' on former PM Manmohan Singh were generated on Facebook. It further dragged Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, saying Facebook groups have declared themselves as investigative agencies, judges in the case. It also claimed that Facebook has accepted that some BJP leaders used its platform for electoral gains and pressurized to not take action against them.

Congress attacks Scindia, questions his silence on local issues

The Congress party in Madhya Pradesh on Monday took a dig at BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia over his "tiger is alive" remark, and questioned his silence on issues like non-payment of salaries to contractual teachers and cancelling of the farm loan waiver scheme by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government. Jitu Patwari said 69,000 contractual teachers in the state have not been paid their salaries since the lockdown has been imposed. He claimed that 28 such unemployed teachers have committed suicide in the last three months.

"Scindia had once said (in July) 'tiger abhi zinda hai' (tiger is still alive). Why did this tiger not venture to serve people in the Gwalior-Chambal region in the last five months? But now in this jungle raj, he is going to meet the saffron party leaders in Indore and Ujjain to retain cabinet berths for his loyalists who toppled the Congress government in March," Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Jitu Patwari told reporters.

Coronavirus cases cross 27 lakh, 51,797 deaths

India witnessed a single-day spike of 55,079 new coronavirus cases on August 17, taking the total case tally 27,02,742. As many as 876 people lost their lives to the contagious disease, taking the total coronavirus-related death toll over 51,797. Ministry of Health said that a total of 19,77,779 people have been cured/discharged/migrated from the highly contagious disease, taking the recovery rate to 73.17 per cent. The third worst-hit country has been reporting the highest surge in daily coronavirus cases surpassing the United States and Brazil that have a higher overall tally.

Neighbours Of Pakistan PM Imran Khan Looted

Pakistan's Dunya News reported that thieves looted valuables worth Rs 13 million from the house neighbouring PM Imran Khan's residence in Zaman Park in Lahore. This comes as a major embarrassment for the Prime Minister of 'Naya' Pakistan who is being called out for not being able to maintain law and order situation in his own neighbourhood amid the global victimisation campaign he has run almost since the day he took office. Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat shared the news on her Twitter account and it has left wondering about the thieves with many of them believing it was Imran Khan who looted his neighbours.

Burglary in PM Imran Khan's neighbourhood.

https://t.co/V0rTybc14i — Naila Inayat à¤¨à¤¾à¤¯à¤²à¤¾ à¤‡à¤¨à¤¾à¤¯à¤¤ (@nailainayat) August 18, 2020

Lakhs Sign The #CBIForSSR Petition

More than three lakh people have signed #CBIForSSR petition strengthening the call for CBI probe in the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Join the Republic Media Network Campaign for #CBIForSSR to ensure that the cloud over the circumstances of actor Sushant’s death are removed, that the truth prevails, and that those who have compromised the investigation so far face penalties under the law. remain unanswered as Republic Media Network continues to expose glaring loopholes in the investigation.

Here's where you can sign the petition to demand a CBI probe into the actor's death: http://petition.republicworld.com/

