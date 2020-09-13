Latest News: Sena's Fresh Jibe At Kangana, Swamy's Big Claim On SSR Probe & More

Sena attacks Kangana

Claiming that 'outsiders' are attempting to defame Mumbai, Shiv Sena via its editorial Saamana has justified the action of BMC on Kangana Ranaut's office and said that it is shameful that BJP is supporting 'the actor' who compared Mumbai to 'Pakistan'. This after the act of alacrity entailed in the demolition of Kangana's office was widely panned, and spoken of in scathing terms in the Bombay High Court as the bench stayed the BMC's action.

Read: Shiv Sena Rages At 'tu' Reference To CM Uddhav, Targets 'outsider' Kangana Ranaut Again

Swamy on SSR investigation

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy on Saturday claimed that the 'Trimurti agencies' namely - CBI, ED and the NCB, investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, have "unearthed huge evidence" to prove that the late actor's death was "murder by conspiracy". Taking to Twitter, Dr. Swamy stated that not only justice will be done but "SSR will be vindicated by the clean up that follows in Bollywood."

Now the Trimurti agencies have unearthed huge evidence by which I am confident CBI will find it easy to prove in Court that it was indeed murder by conspiracy. Not only justice will be done but SSR will be vindicated by the clean up that follows in Bollywood. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 12, 2020

Read: Dr Swamy Claims Agencies Have Enough For CBI To Prove Sushant's 'murder By Conspiracy'

India's COVID-19 cases

India's total COVID cases rise to 47,54,357 of which 9,73,175 are active while 37,02,596 people have recovered. 78,586 people have died. Unlock 4 has been extended till September 30. Union Health Ministry elaborated on the progressive fight against COVID-19 in India. Ministry said there has been a steep exponential rise in the recoveries in the country, which is a result of aggressive testing, tracking, and treatment strategy. The Ministry said recovery number rose from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakh in September.

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally At 47,54,357, Recovery Surpasses 37 Lakh Marks

Naomi Osaka wins US Open

After one errant forehand in the first set of the U.S. Open final, Naomi Osaka looked at her coach in the mostly empty Arthur Ashe Stadium stands with palms up, as if to say, “What the heck is happening?” In response to another wayward forehand against Victoria Azarenka seconds later, Naomi Osaka chucked her racket. It spun a bit and rattled against the court. Surprisingly off-kilter in the early going Saturday, Naomi Osaka kept missing shots and digging herself a deficit. Until, suddenly, she lifted her game, and Azarenka couldn’t sustain her start. By the end, Naomi Osaka pulled away to a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory for her second U.S. Open championship and third Grand Slam title overall.

Read: Naomi Osaka Comes Back, Beats Azarenka For 2nd US Open Title

China's satellite mission fails

China's optical remote-sensing satellite Jilin-1 Gaofen 02C failed to enter the pre-set orbit on Saturday, Beijing's official media reported. The satellite was launched aboard the Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center at 1:02 pm (local time). The launch centre said the mission failed because of abnormal performance, state-run Global Times reported.

Read: China's Satellite Launcher Fails On First Flight; Beijing Tight-lipped On 4th 2020 Debacle