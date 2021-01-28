Latest News: India's 1st 'gender Park'; India-UK Flight Ban; PM Modi To Address Davos

India's first 'Gender Park' in Kerala's Kozhikode

The Kerala government is all set to launch Rs 300 crore three-tower 'Gender Park' in Kozhikode, that will be functional from February. This initiative is first of its kind in the country and also a step towards gender equality in the state. KK Shailaja, the state Health, Social Justice and Women and Child Development Minister took to Twitter and announced that this launch will coincide with the second edition of the International Conference on Gender Equality (ICGE-II).

Glad to announce 2nd edition of International Conference on Gender Equality titled "Gender in Sustainable Entrepreneurship & Social Business: The Mediating Role of Empowerment" by @thegenderpark in association with @unwomenindia.



📆11-13, Feb, 2021

📍 The Gender Park, Kozhikode pic.twitter.com/TGFbZuFN84 — Shailaja Teacher (@shailajateacher) December 28, 2020

Read - India's First 'Gender Park' In Kerala's Kozhikode; An Initiative Towards Gender Equality

PM Modi to virtually address World Economic Forum's Davos Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda Summit on Thursday via video conferencing, where he will be speaking on a wide range of subjects, including the Fourth Industrial Revolution, India's reform trajectory, technology and will also interact with the CEOs during the event.

Will be addressing the @wef’s #DavosAgenda at 5:30 PM tomorrow, 28th January. Looking forward to speaking on a wide range subjects relating to India’s reform trajectory, increased usage of technology and other issues. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 27, 2021

Read - PM Modi To Virtually Address World Economic Forum's Davos Summit Today

Centre extends restrictions on flights between India-UK

The Union Government has extended the existing restrictions on flights between India and the United Kingdom till February 14 in view of the new COVID-19 variant. The government had lifted the ban on flight services between the two countries on January 7 allowing operations in a limited capacity. So far, 150 cases of the new COVID-19 variant, said to have emerged from the UK, have been reported in India.

Read - Centre Extends Restrictions On Flights Between India-UK As New Variant Cases Touch 150

Mamata govt to move censure motion over 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans

In sharp opposition to the Jai Shri Ram chants in the Netaji event at Victoria Memorial, the Trinamool Congress on Monday said that it will move a censure motion in the West Bengal assembly. Mamata Banerjee had said that Jai Shri Ram slogans at an official programme to celebrate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was an insult to the freedom fighter as well as the chief minister.

Read - Mamata Govt To Move Censure Motion Over 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans; CPI(M) & Cong To Oppose It

India's Russia envoy reveals taking Sputnik V

Speaking on the Russian Sputnik V clinical trials taking place in India, India's Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma said that Sputnik V vaccine is already well known and it has completed its second stage of clinical trials and the third stage of trials have already begun. Revealing that he has received his first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine last week, Varma said that the vaccine approval process will take another couple of weeks.

Read - India's Russia Envoy Reveals Taking Sputnik V Vaccine; Affirms India-Russia Strategic Ties