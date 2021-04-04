Latest News: Shah To Visit Sukma; IPL To Go As Per Schedule; Vaccination In Nepal

Union HM Amit Shah To Visit Site Of Maoist Attack In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the site where Naxals attacked security personnel at Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh. Shah will leave for Basaguda camp of the CRPF in Bijapur in a chopper to have an interaction and lunch with the CRPF and state police personnel there. Later, he will head to the three hospitals where the injured jawans are admitted. The Home Minister will conclude his visit and leave for Delhi by 5.30 pm on Monday. Get updates here

IPL 2021 To Go On As Per Schedule Despite Maha Lockdown, Confirms BCCI Prez Sourav Ganguly

With COVID-19 worries looming on the IPL 2021, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the cash-rich league will take place as per schedule. Sourav Ganguly's statement comes at a time when the Maharashtra state government imposed fresh restrictions and weekend lockdown in order to curb the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Urges Mamata's Supporters To Join Congress' Sanjukta Morcha

Claiming that TMC's days are numbered as its leaders have lost moral ground, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday urged Mamata Banerjee's party supporters to join Congress or Sanjukta Morcha.

"Mamata Banerjee knows that her and TMC's days are about to end. So, she called Sonia Gandhi to save her before her time is up. Therefore I would suggest TMC supporters join Congress and Sanjukta Morcha", Chowdhury said. "The TMC leader lost morally. So all the TMC activists are told to join the Congress or the Sanjukta Morcha now, he added.

Netizens Question De Kock's 'Sportsmanship' Over Fakhar Zaman's Controversial Runout

In a last-over thriller, South Africa defeated Pakistan by 17 runs to level the series 1-1, despite a herculean effort of 193 from Fakhar Zaman, who stretched the match till the last over. However, a huge debate of sportsmanship and the spirit of cricket has emerged on social media after Fakhar Zaman was dismissed in the final over by the wit of South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock. Chasing a massive target of 342 runs in the second One-day International in Johannesburg, Pakistan's opener Fakhar Zaman played the inning of his life.

It was all going well for Pakistan and people were expecting that the opener might pull off a miracle in the last over. Zaman was batting on 193 at the start of the 50th over when Pakistan needed 31 runs to win, Zaman decided to come back for a second run after playing the first ball towards the offside. South Africa wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock, who was waiting to collect the ball at the striker's end, gestured as to that the throw should be at the bowler's end. As Zaman was not aware with his back towards the fielder, the stumps at the striker's end were dislodged by de Kock, who had presumed a throw at the other end.

China's Covid-19 Vaccine Vero Cell To Be Administered To 500,000 People In Nepal

As the world currently witnesses the second deadliest wave of Covid-19 wave since the pandemic outbreak last year, Nepal recently announced that the second phase of its coronavirus vaccination drive will begin from Wednesday, using China-made Vero Cell vaccine— manufactured by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products in February this year. Nepal has granted emergency approval to the Chinese Vero Cell vaccine, given the active caseload that stands at 277,944 on Monday, while 273,240 people have recovered in Nepal.

