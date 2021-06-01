Latest News: Shiv Sena Wades Into COVID Enquiry; Mamata Slams Centre; Pfizer CEO Responds

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Responds To Pune Man's Inquiry On Vaccine Availability In India

As vaccine shortages continue across states in India, a Pune-based marketing professional has reached out to Albert Bourla, the chairman and CEO of Pfizer. 58-year-old Prakash Mirpuri in his email to Albert Bourla inquired about the availability of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in India. To his surprise, Bourla issued a response on the Pfizer vaccine in India.

In his reply, Albert Bourla inquired about Mirpuri's health while appreciating his efforts in trying to get his family inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. In addition, Bourla also informed Mirpur that he has been trying to get the vaccine cleared in India soon as per the regulatory norms.

US Spied On Merkel And Other European Officials With Denmark's Help: Report

Denmark’s secret service helped the US National Security Service (NSA) spy on European politicians including German Chancellor Angela Merkel from 2012 to 2014. According to Danish public service broadcaster DR, the Defence Intelligence Service (FE) collaborated with US NSA to gather information on officials from Germany, France, Sweden and Norway. The findings are the result of a 2015 internal investigation in the Danish Defence Intelligence Service into NSA’s role in the partnership with Denmark’s foreign intelligence unit.

‘Mystery Woman In Mehul Choksi Case Known To Whole Family’, Says Lawyer Vijay Aggarwal

After Mehul Choksi was spotted with a woman in Dominica, the fugitive ex-diamantaire lawyer Vijay Aggarwal on Monday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. When asked whether the women seen with Choksi honey-trapped him, the lawyer said that this woman, who is suspected to be Mehul Choksi's girlfriend had not only befriended his client but his entire family as well. "She was well-known to the cook and other members of the family," Vijay Aggarwal added.

Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre With Sholay Dialogue, Urges CMs To Unite Against 'autocracy'

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee countered the Centre's order and appointed Alapan Bandyopadhyay as the Chief Adviser to CM, she urged all the opposition Chief Ministers of the country to unite against the "autocratic" Central Government and recalled the iconic 'Sholay' dialogue, "Jo darte hain, wo marte hain" (Those who get scared die soon.)

The WB CM said, “We are not scared by their threats. Jo darte hai, wo marte hai. Bengal has never learned to lose. We will always walk with our head held high.”

Shiv Sena Wades Into COVID-19 Origin Debate; Says 'China Hiding Its Sins With WHO's Help'

Wading into the growing demand to trace the origin of COVID-19, Shiv Sena on Tuesday squarely blamed China citing faith in the theory that the virus was leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. In an editorial published in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut highlighted the importance of both the US and the UK seeking a deeper investigation into the origin of the pandemic. He raised questions as to how the situation is normal in China as against the rest of the world which is still waging a tough battle against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut stated, "There is a strict lockdown all over the world. While there is a restriction on the movement of people in cities like New York, Washington, Mumbai, Delhi and Moscow, Beijing and Shanghai are fully operational despite having a high density of population. Barring for Wuhan, it seems nothing has happened in China. The economies of most countries in the world are at a standstill while China's economy is on the top."

