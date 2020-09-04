Latest News: Showik Confesses To NCB, Army Chief Tells Jawans To Remain Vigilant, And More

Here are the top stories this Friday evening:

Rajnath Singh likely to meet Chinese counterpart

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will likely meet his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Moscow after Beijing requested for the meet on Thursday, ANI reported quoting sources.

Showik Chakraborty names sister Rhea in confession to NCB

In a massive development in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)'s probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, on Friday, Showik Chakraborty has allegedly confessed that he had allegedly procured drugs on the instructions of his sister - actor Rhea Chakraborty. Moreover, Showik claimed that Rhea had allegedly asked him and Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda to procure drugs adding that he was allegedly in contact with several other drug peddlers, as per NCB sources. Showik was being grilled by the NCB since morning.

Harbhajan Singh backs out of IPL

Harbhajan Singh finally revealed why he will not be participating in the IPL 2020 that gets underway on September 19. The veteran spinner has decided to pull out of the tournament citing personal reasons. As per reports, the senior office had conveyed his decision to excuse him from the marquee event to the Chennai Super Kings management on Thursday. Neither did Bhajji travel with the team to the UAE nor did he attend the team's training session at the Chepauk Stadium.

Kangana must face sedition charges, demands Sena MLA

On Friday, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik reminded Kangana Ranaut that she became successful in Mumbai. Reiterating that an insult on Mumbai would not be tolerated, he hinted that Shiv Sena's women's wing might physically harm her if she tried coming back to the city. Moreover, he urged Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to slap sedition charges against Ranaut and arrest her.

Army Chief tells jawans to 'remain vigilant'

The Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane, concluded a two-day visit to Leh on Friday and urged all ranks to remain vigilant and maintain a high order of operational readiness amid simmering tensions with the Chinese side on the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The COAS arrived at Leh on a day earlier and proceeded to forward areas to undertake a firsthand assessment of the situation along the LAC.

