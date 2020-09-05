Latest News: Showik, Miranda To Be Produced In Court; Trump On LAC Faceoff; Vaccine Update

NCB To produce Showik Chakraborty & Samuel Miranda in Court

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is all set to produce Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda in the court on Saturday. The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda in connection with the ongoing 'drug angle' probe in the Sushant's death case. The arrests were made after marathon questioning since Friday morning and house raids. As per sources, NCB team has collected crucial data evidence including phone, and laptop after raids at Rhea's residence.

Swamy asks govt to call off negotiation if China thinks India will capitulate

As the India-China relations have hit a new low with the fresh flare-up between the armies of the two South Asian powers even as the diplomatic and military level talks were underway, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has opined that the constant talk of negotiation may be mistaken by the Chinese to think that Indian government is about to surrender.

This constant talk of negotiation may be mistaken by the Chinese to think that Modi government is about to capitulate. Short question: Have the Chinese troops crossed LAC and occupied Indian territory? If yes, then let not our Ministers speak of negotiating with aggressors. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 4, 2020

Trump calls India-China LAC Tensions 'nasty'

While his administration continues to name and shame China for COVID-19 spread and unfair trade practices, US President Donald Trump has said that he would 'love to get involved' in the LAC tensions between India and China and would 'help'. Trump on Friday said that the ongoing tensions at the India-China border are a 'very nasty situation'. "If we can do anything we would love to get involved and help," he added. Trump further said that he 'gets along with every country' apart from China as he 'did not like what is happening with respect to the pandemic'.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution not before mid-2021

As the threat of the catastrophic COVID-19 pandemic continues to loom over the globe, the World Health Organization's (WHO) chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan said that the worldwide distribution of vaccines on a mass level against COVID-19 may take place by mid-2021.

"So realistically speaking, probably the second half, the middle of 2021 - maybe the second quarter, the third quarter of 2021 - is when we can start seeing doses actually flowing into countries so that they can start to immunize their populations," Swaminathan said while addressing a press briefing on Friday.

Biden vows to meet Dalai Lama, sanction China over Tibet

In light of China's recent plan to further tighten grip over Tibet, US Democrat Presidential Nominee Joe Biden has said that he will arrange a meeting with Dalai Lama and his administration will sanction Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses in Tibet, if he is voted to power to become the next US president. He said he will press China to resume talks with Tibetans for the region's autonomy.

“I’ll work with our allies in pressing Beijing to return to direct dialogue with the representatives of the Tibetan people to achieve meaningful autonomy, respect for human rights, and the preservation of Tibet’s environment as well as its unique cultural, linguistic and religious traditions,” Biden said.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix deal to be examined by royal officials

The British Royal officials are set to investigate Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's $150m Netflix deal as per the couple's agreement to the approval of any new commercial ventures when they quit public life earlier this year. According to the Daily Mail, a royal palace source claimed that despite stepping down from royal duties, Meghan and Harry's profit-oriented plans would be 'subject to discussion'.

