Latest News: Sonali Jaitley Schools DMK Neta; Facebook Data Of Users Leaked And More

Arun Jaitley's Daughter Sonali Calls Out Udhyanidhi's 'lie & Disrespect'; Schools DMK Neta

Reacting to Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversy and shocking line of attack wherein the DMK scion accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of allegedly 'killing' late BJP stalwarts and former Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the latter's daughter, Sonali Jaitley Bakhshi, gave a befitting reply to Stalin's son. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Sonali Jaitley wrote, "Udhayanidhi, I know there is election pressure, but I won't stay silent when you lie and disrespect my father's memory".

.@Udhaystalin ji, I know there is election pressure - but I won't stay silent when you lie & disrespect my father's memory.



Dad @arunjaitley & Shri @narendramodi ji shared a special bond that was beyond politics. I pray you are lucky enough to know such friendship...@BJP4India — Sonali Jaitley Bakhshi (@sonalijaitley) April 1, 2021

'Facing Discrimination': First Transgender Candidate Pulls Out Of Kerala Assembly Polls

The first transgender candidate to contest for the Kerala Assembly Election on Saturday gave up as the Democratic Social Justice Party (DSJP) nominee after facing alleged stigma, gender discrimination, and sexual harassment from her own party members. Anannyah Kumari Alex, who was the party nominee from the Vengara constituency in the Malappuram district, informed that she has now filed a complaint against the political party and its members for discrimination and harassment. She also appealed to voters to not vote for the party.

She was quoted by ANI saying, "I withdrew because I am facing stigma, gender discrimination and sexual harassment from the Democratic Social Justice Party. They are trying to play with me to get more publicity. They had some plans and reasons for putting me in the front."

Facebook Data On More Than 500M Accounts Found Online

Details from more than 500 million Facebook users have been found available on a website for hackers. The information appears to be several years old, but it is another example of the vast amount of information collected by Facebook and other social media sites, and the limits to how secure that information is.

'You Need Better Tech Engineers': Bangalore Takes Dig At Twitter’s IPL 2021 Hashtag Mishap

The excitement of IPL 2021 has engulfed almost all cricketing nations, as the cash-rich league is all set to begin from April 9. Fans are cheering for their favourite team on social media and it is quite evident that a friendly social media war over who will win this year's IPL is also being waged. As the IPL 2021 is taking place under a closed-door due to the pandemic, fans are expressing their excitement level on Twitter and other social networking sites. Keeping the excitement level of IPL fans in mind, Twitter on Saturday released its new hashtags for every IPL teams ahead of the new season; however, one mistake started a meme fest between Bangalore and Chennai fans.

Busy On Phone Call, UP Nurse Administers 2 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine To Kanpur Woman

In a shocking incident, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district was administered two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine by a nurse who was busy on a phone call. The incident took place at a primary health centre (PHC) in the Akbarpur area of the district, on Saturday. The woman's family members created turmoil at the centre and demanded action from the concerned authorities over the alleged negligence.

