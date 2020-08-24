Latest News: Sonia To Continue As Cong Chief, ML Khattar Tests COVID Positive, And More

Here are the top stories this Monday evening:

Sonia Gandhi to continue

Putting another temporary end to the rising tumult in Congress on Monday, interim chief Sonia Gandhi is set to remain at her post till fresh elections are held by AICC in the next six months. She took over from Rahul Gandhi as party chief in August 2019, after her son resigned as chief post-Lok Sabha 2019 debacle. She had asked CWC members "to begin deliberations towards the process of transition to relieve her from the duty of party chief", as 23 senior leaders sought 'structural changes' at the party.

Afresh plea against BSP MLAs-Cong merger: HC

On Monday, Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal of the Rajasthan High Court directed state Assembly Speaker CP Joshi to decide afresh the plea against the merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress. The bench disposed of the writ petition filed by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar, who had registered a complaint with the Speaker on March 16. Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, Joshi rejected Dilawar's plaint on July 24.

CBI visits Cooper Hospital

Day 4 of the Central Bureau of Investigation’s probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput case was another day filled with speedy developments at multiple locations. The investigating force, that divides itself into multiple teams, were spotted at numerous important venues that played a part in the late actor and accused Rhea Chakraborty’s life in the last year. The first member from the Chakraborty family to be questioned was Rhea’s brother Showik.

Haryana CM tests positive for COVID-19

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said he has tested positive for the new Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In a tweet, the BJP leader appealed to his colleagues and associates who came in contact with him over the last week to undergo a COVID-19 test. He further asked his close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately.

RCB hold 1st virtual meet ahead of IPL

Welcoming players ahead of the IPL 2020, the Royal Challengers Bangalore held its first virtual team meet on Monday after they arrived in Dubai. Skipper Virat Kohli cautioned the players against breaching the bio-secure bubble as Director of Operations Mike Hesson highlighted the consequences of doing so. Coach Simon Katich was also present in the meeting and welcomed the new players hoping for an 'exciting season' which is set to commence on September 19 after it seemed nearly impossible earlier.

