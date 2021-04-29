Latest News: Sputnik V Doses To Arrive By May 1; CoWin Is Working; Giuliani's Home Raided

Sputnik V doses to arrive in India likely by May 1

As India begins phase-3 vaccination for those above 18 years, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Wednesday stated that the first doses of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' will be delivered to India on May 1. However, a spokesperson for Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd - RDIF's partner, said it is not providing a specific date for the launch. India approved Sputnik V for emergency usage on April 13.

Read full story here

Yechury lashes out at PM Modi

As the country battles the deadly COVID-19 crisis, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government in a series of tweet. Taking to Twitter Yechury asked the government to deliver free universal vaccination and livelihood support or step down from his position as Prime Minister.

“Deliver Oxygen, hospital beds and save lives. Deliver free universal vaccination and livelihood support or quit,” Yechury said.

Read full story here

‘CoWIN digital platform continues to work…’

As the registration of all citizens above 18 years of age for vaccination against COVID-19 started on the CoWIN portal at 4 pm on Wednesday, many people took to social media to complain about the technical problems they faced trying to register for the third phase of the inoculation drive scheduled to begin from May 1. The Union health ministry, however, clarified that the media reports that the server has crashed "are incorrect and are without any basis".

Read full story here

Left alleges TMC candidate ran over its cadre

In yet another instance of political violence witnessed in West Bengal, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker was killed in Murshidabad's Shahbazpur on Wednesday night, a day before West Bengal's last phase of polling. As per the CPM, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate allegedly ran his car over its party workers -- which killed one and two others were admitted to the Domkal hospital with serious injuries.

Read full story here

Feds raid Giuliani's home escalating criminal probe

US Federal authorities early Wednesday raided the Manhattan apartment of former President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, over ex-New York mayor's dealings with Ukraine, sources told multiple US broadcasters. In the highest-profile action seen yet, the federal investigators executed search warrants as part of a criminal investigation against the Trump’s aide as they barged into the DC area of the lawyer and seized Giuliani's electronic devices, a close associate of former Mayor Rudy Giuliani told news reporters. Agents forming a team also scattered outside Victoria Toensing’s Washington, D.C residence and confiscated her phone, but left without searching her house.

Read full story here

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.