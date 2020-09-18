Latest News: Lawyer On SSR Homicide; Tomar Gets Badal's Ministry; Messi Wins Legal Battle

With Pithani-CBI Statement, SSR family lawyer reasons rethink to 'homicide'

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer advocate Vikas Singh on Thursday spoke to Republic TV's Executive Editor - Legal Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj a day after Republic Media Network accessed details of SSR's flatmate Siddharth Pithani's statement to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which reveals a possible link of the late actor's death to that of his former manager Disha Salian, coming after a more explicit connection alleged by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane.

Tomar gets Badal's Ministry as President accepts her resignation

President of India Ram Nath Kovind, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accepted the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement. It added that as advised by the Prime Minister, President Kovind has directed that Cabinet Minister Narendra Singh Tomar be assigned the charge the of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to his existing portfolios.

ICMR launches online course to improve prescription practices

On the occasion of Patient Safety Day, in a bid to improve prescription practices among the country's medical graduates, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) launched an online course called 'Prescribing Skills' on Thursday, September 17. As per the ICMR statement, the course will be run by the National Institute of Epidemiology in Chennai and is especially for Indian Medical Graduates (IMG) who are pursuing or have completed their internships.

Messi wins legal battle to trademark famous surname after 9 years

After nine long years, Barcelona ace Lionel Messi has finally been granted the permission to trademark his last name 'Messi.' The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled on Messi's favour on Thursday, dismissing appeals from Spanish cycling company Massi and the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

US Senator moves to end China's most-favoured-nation trade status

US Senator Tom Cotton introduced a new legislation in House on Thursday, September 17 seeking to end China’s permanent most-favoured-nation (MFN) status. At Present, China enjoys trade concessions on goods and services with the MFN status and the bill seeks to change that. As per reports, while China might still be able to keep the MFN status with the US following the passage to the new bill, the trade concessions would have to be renewed each year by the US President.

